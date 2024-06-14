Greg Phipps ending 4-year run as athletic director at WHS

Greg Phipps in the athletic director’s office at Washington High School just a couple of weeks before the end of his four-year run in that position. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Greg Phipps is ready to turn the page and begin writing the next chapter of his life.

After a 34-year career in the field of education, the last four as the athletic director at Washington High School, Phipps will soon be stepping down from that rather demanding post.

During his career, Phipps has coached and taught a number of sports and courses.

Phipps coached girls basketball for 10 years.

He was the head tennis coach at Washington High School for 11 years.

Phipps was the assistant tennis coach at WHS for two years.

Phipps graduated from WHS in 1986. He then attended Cedarville University.

After college, Phipps took a job at East Clinton High School and he taught there for seven years. Phipps coached boys basketball there for seven seasons. He coached junior high and freshman basketball for the Astros, then was a varsity assistant under Butch Hooper. He was also the girls head track coach there for five years.

“Dale Lynch, who was the AD (at Washington High School), had me come back and I coached junior high track for two years,” Phipps said. “I was also girls’ assistant softball coach for one year when I was in college. That gave me some experience coaching before I actually started teaching.

“I helped coach cross country (high school) for a couple of years,” Phipps said.

Phipps pretty much knew what was in store for him when contemplating taking the athletic director’s job at Washington High School. The enormity of the post was daunting.

Turns out, it has an incredible amount to do with people, which suited Phipps just fine.

“Four years ago when I took this position, I knew of some of the duties, but I did not have an idea about all the duties,” Phipps said. “Most importantly, how many people have to be involved to pull off a sporting event.

“That’s when I realized that we need to make sure we got some more help,” Phipps said. “That’s when we started our H2H0 — Here to help others. This was not just the statistics of kids on the basketball floor, or breaking a record in track, but some of the extra things they did, going out into the community and doing things. We would put their pictures out on a wall and we would buy them lunch.

“We started the Blue Lion Heroes,” Phipps said. This was to recognize people who have been associated with the Blue Lions, “and who have just helped out tremendously. Even yourself, the time you put in both for Miami Trace and Court House, people don’t realize. They think, a couple of pictures and a write-up and you’re done.

“At least once or twice a year, I have had cookouts or luncheons for the scorekeepers, the ticket-takers, the custodians, the bus drivers,” Phipps said. “They are people you don’t see everyday, but we need them.

“We always try to have a meal for the coaches,” Phipps said. There is a lot involved for a coach, Phipps said, such as nominating kids, keeping stats, going to meetings, etc.

Phipps then quoted evangelist, the late Billy Graham.

“A coach will impact more people in one year than the average person will do in a lifetime,” Phipps said.

“I was a teacher for so many years, but I probably (had more of an impact) coaching,” Phipps said. “When you are coaching, you are talking about life, not just arithmetic, English and social studies. Kids are sometimes around their coach as much as they are their parents.

“We’ve tried to let all of those people in the last four years know how important they are,” Phipps said.

This next item is a must.

A person can’t be a successful athletic director without attending hundreds of events each year.

Athletic directors are almost always at the games. They observe the student-athletes striving for success in contests of skill and friendly rivalries.

Phipps said during this recently-concluded school year he attended just short of 250 events.

“I love watching high school sports,” Phipps said. “I’ll still be around, just watching high school sports.”

One of the peak moments of tournament success for Washington High School athletics in the last four years was the baseball team winning a Regional championship and qualifying to the State tournament in Akron.

That was in 2023 and just a few weeks ago, the Blue Lions won the program’s third consecutive District championship. The majority of people who follow high school sports recognize a District title as a memorable mark of excellence.

Individual sports are often more likely to afford a student-athlete an opportunity to compete at a state-wide level, rather than as a member of a baseball, basketball or football team, for example.

Students often qualify to State in all parts of Ohio in events such as cross country, bowling, wrestling and track and field.

Phipps has supported many of these young folks during his teaching and coaching career.

“It’s an unbelievable event at Ohio State, when they introduce the young people,” Phipps said. “In our community, that’s been great. When we (sent) off Mason (Coffman) the night before (the State track meet), we had people here. We took pictures. We had a police escort through town. That means a lot to those kids. There are not a lot of communities that do that.

“We have a great community that is willing to help out,” Phipps said. “We’re fortunate.”

Phipps is the fourth athletic director whom Tina Wilson has worked with as secretary over the last 12 years.

The first athletic director Wilson worked with was Steve Mowery. Then it was Jon W. Creamer, then Mark Bihl.

“It’s been amazing,” Wilson said, when asked about her time working with Phipps. “He does an amazing job. He bleeds blue and he puts everything into it. He’s done a very good job. I’ll miss him and I’ve definitely enjoyed working with him.”

“I called her the athletic director,” Phipps said. “She knew more than I did (when I was) coming in. She’s been very, very great, helping out, different things, working with the coaching staffs. She’s been remarkable and she will be great for the next athletic director, Joe Kimling.”

Of Kimling, Phipps said, “He’s been the athletic director at Madeira for over 20 years. He brings a lot of experience. I’ve met with him a few times and he will do a great job. I’m sure he will make a few (changes) as anyone would. I firmly believe he will do a very, very good job. I look forward to coming back and watching him in action.”

Phipps extended his appreciation for the support of the administration at WHS.

“Mr. (Brady) Streitenberger (the school principal) has done a fabulous job helping out with the sporting events here in the last year,” Phipps said. “Without a doubt, Dr. (Tom) Bailey (the district superintendent) and the administrative office have kind of given me some leeway to do some new things we really hadn’t done. I appreciate them.

“I appreciate the officials,” Phipps said. “If we don’t have officials, we don’t play. We’ve had football officials from Kentucky. Right across the river, but still, that’s an hour-and-a-half drive.”

Leaving any job, there are aspects a person will miss and aspects, perhaps, that will not be missed, that were a part of the job.

“I will miss the interactions with the coaches,” Phipps said. “My door was always open and they knew they could come in. I will miss that, being in (my office) during the day, being able to talk to kids and coaches.”

Improvements to the athletic complex during Phipps’ time included an upgrade to the baseball field, the new, blue track surface, the reserve seats painted at the football stadium and the addition of tennis courts on campus.

“Those improvements, of course, are thanks to the board of education,” Phipps said.

Phipps gave credit to his wife, Heidi, for her patience and understanding of the job that kept her husband spending quite a substantial number of his evenings away from home.

“The time involved and that’s part of the gig, I understood that going in,” Phipps said. “The time involved is a lot. Heidi has been very gracious.

“Sometimes she would say, ‘I’m going to stop in at the ball game so I can see you before you go to bed tonight,’” Phipps said. “She would stop some times at sporting events just to say hello, bring me a sandwich, something like that. She has been awesome throughout. She is looking forward to me being home in the evenings.”

A one-of-a-kind Blue Lion supporter is Mary Kay West. Phipps related just one of what are no doubt countless stories about Mary Kay and her devotion to the young people in the community.

“We had made the trip to Jonathan Alder and defeated them to win our first girls’ basketball championship in the old BAC (Buckeye Athletic Conference),” Phipps said. “We’re pulling back in to the old high school, it is pouring down rain and, I’m like, ‘who in the world?’ And there with an umbrella is Mary Kay and she’s holding up a banner that says BAC Champs. And, I’ll never forget that.

“She wasn’t able to make it to Jonathan Alder that night,” Phipps said. “That just made the girls’ night. That’s the way Mary Kay is. She takes thousands of pictures and she truly does care about the kids. I greatly appreciate her.”

Phipps’ last day as athletic director at Washington High School is June 27.

“I tell people that I’m not retiring, I’m restructuring,” Phipps said. “I’ve had a mowing business for quite a few years. When I took the AD job, I subcontracted all of that out. I’ll take over the mowing business again.

“I have a few little things,” Phipps said, without going into specifics. “I want to help people out as much as I can. Just get to enjoy life, get to be with my son a little bit more, because he lives in Kentucky.”

Garret Phipps has a doctorate in physical therapy.

“His wife is also a doctor in that,” Phipps said. “They are enjoying their careers and they’ve just bought a house. The other night I went to a Reds game with him.

“I plan on going to Blue Lion sporting events quite often,” Phipps said. “I won’t be in charge, but I just enjoy watching high school sports. I plan on staying in Court House and still being a Blue Lion.”