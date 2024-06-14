Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas and carrots, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Closed for Juneteenth

THURSDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

Closed for Juneteenth

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11 a.m. Nutrition Ed

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

4 p.m. Euchre tournament

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch