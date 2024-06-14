Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas and carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Closed for Juneteenth
THURSDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit, fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
Closed for Juneteenth
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11 a.m. Nutrition Ed
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
4 p.m. Euchre tournament
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch