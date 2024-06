Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Jodi Wilson, 1116 Golfview Dr., Washington C.H., OH, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $106, fined $30 and costs.

Jason La Rue, Nashville, TN, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Joseph Knauff, Bainbridge, OH, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Therman Ward IV, Cambridge, MD, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob Schoch, Middletown, OH, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sheila Smith, Zanesfield, OH, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Edith Stewart, 1524 Dennis St., Washington C.H., OH, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $132, case was waived by defendant.

Angel Bundy, Fairborn, OH, marijuana drug paraphernalia, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Angel Bundy, Fairborn, OH, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $91, case was waived by defendant.

Osman Flores, Houston, TX, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

David Martinez, Col Balcones, MX, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelton Safford, Indianapolis, IN, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aaron Shaner, Columbus, OH, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jonathan Taylor, Cincinnati, OH, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Anthony Soards, Dallas, TX, 73/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dallas Bradley, South Shore, KY, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Raymond Workman Jr., 490 Staunton Jasper Road SW, Washington C.H., OH, driver seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sean Elkins, Centerville, OH, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hunter Hacker, Hillsboro, OH, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

James Hughes, Phoenix, AZ, 90/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.

Anthony Vanoli, Pickerington, OH, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Lucinda Sepulveda, Columbus, OH, 92/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Riley Ellis, Harrison, OH, 97/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Kimberly Meyer, Columbus, OH, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Gowtham Kodi, Cleveland, OH, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Chaslon Brown, Columbus, OH, Invalid Tag, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Erica Ramey, Englewood, OH, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alisha Zaman, Columbus, OH, 93/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jeffrey Shepherd, 559 Flakes Ford Road SE, Washington C.H., OH, 67/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.