WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 10

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 2:13 p.m., officers responded to Pin Oak Place in reference to a domestic violence incident. After speaking with all parties involved, a male resident was arrested and charged with domestic violence by threats.

Theft: At 5:32 p.m., officers responded to Brittany Court in reference to the theft of tires.

June 9

Theft: At 2:37 p.m., an Ely Street resident reported the theft of items from a family member’s garage on East Temple Street sometime within the last six weeks.