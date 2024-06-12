WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

Staff Reports
According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 11

Tarik B. Brown, 26, at large, theft.

Tera E. Allen, 33, 920 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jacy K. Burba, 32, 920 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

June 10

Ralph F. Pedrick, 73, 733 Pin Oak Place, domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

June 8

Tera E. Allen, 33, 920 E. Temple St., weapons under disability (two counts).

Roberto L. Silva, 32, Houston, Texas, speed.

Thomas A. Smith, 31, Mt. Sterling, excessive smoke.

