WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
June 11
Tarik B. Brown, 26, at large, theft.
Tera E. Allen, 33, 920 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.
Jacy K. Burba, 32, 920 E. Market St., bench warrant – failure to comply.
June 10
Ralph F. Pedrick, 73, 733 Pin Oak Place, domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).
June 8
Tera E. Allen, 33, 920 E. Temple St., weapons under disability (two counts).
Roberto L. Silva, 32, Houston, Texas, speed.
Thomas A. Smith, 31, Mt. Sterling, excessive smoke.