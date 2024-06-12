Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded April 25

Melanie A. Penn to Robert Pugh and Eric Derringer, 613 Delaware St., consideration amount $16,000.

Rosemary Howell to Randall and Billie Taylor, 957 RT 41 SE, consideration amount $243,000.

Donald and Holly Hawk to Jay and Kristyna Williams, 615 Washington Ave., consideration amount $280,000.

Jeffrey Bashor to Jamie Etzler, 609-611 E. Market St., consideration amount $220,000.

Colleen and Harold Downing to Timberhaven LLC, 1320 Grace St., consideration amount $57,000.

Lane Lightle to Jacob Coulter, 222 Fairview Ave., consideration amount $140,000.

Webco Enterprise LLC to Mary Adair and Delores Schneider, 2575 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, consideration amount $254,900.

Timberhaven LLC to Dylan and Nadia McCarrell, 825 Sycamore St., consideration amount $189,900.

David and Aleta Kunkel to Kevin and Ashdon Lucas, 314 W. High St., consideration amount $215,500.

Recorded April 26

William and Laurie Eyerly to Sherry Holcomb, 2359 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, consideration amount $165,000.

Mitchell and Jaime Watson to James and Kathryn Spohn, 9281 Rockwell Road NE, consideration amount $224,900.

Larry and Barbara Detty to JLB1 Properties LTD, 1283 High St., consideration amount $27,500.

Tim, Tara and Chris Bateson to David and Karole McMahon, 5326 Greenfield Sabina Road, consideration amount $240,000.

Recorded May 1

Keith Montgomery Trust to Jeffrey and Vickie Holloway, 3223 Snowhill Road, consideration amount $245,000.

Recorded May 2

Patricia Rivers Trust to Patty Urbanija, 1290 Paddock Loop, consideration amount $315,000.

Vickie and Jeffrey Holloway to Amanda Meriweather, 663 Leslie Trace Road NW, consideration amount $299,900.

Recorded May 3

Keith Lippert to Jeffrey Warner, 41 Main St., consideration amount $44,600.

Sam and Anita Saspra to Mayo Development LLC, 811 Leslie Trace NW, consideration amount $115,000.

Kevin and Kelley Blair to Holley Robinson, 1360 Nicholas Pl., consideration amount $310,000.

GMR Rental Properties LLC to Cole L. Weber, 1127 S. Main St., consideration amount $146,500.

Barbara Shaw to Humberto Alejo and Maria Beltran, 5 State St., consideration amount $63,000.

S & J Properties LLC to Brookside Acres LLC, 418 E. Market St., consideration amount $29,000.

Mary N. Hamilton to Brenen L. Weade Properties LLC, 850 Linden Ave., consideration amount $130,000.

Marisa Smith to Terry L. Stuckey, 20.912 acres in Concord Twp., 2.18 acres in Union Twp., and 152 Rawlings St., consideration amount $454,000.

J & S Home Rehabs to Nicole and Lewis Myers, 3681 RT 62, consideration amount $250,000.

Dan and Barbara Summers to Kyle and Cynthia Cockerill, 632 Glenn Ave., consideration amount $135,000.

Recorded May 9

Shawn and Roger Dickerson to April and Jesse Penwell, 504 Columbus Ave., consideration amount $235,000.

Recorded May 10

Dennise and Larry Sammons to Richard Lee Church Gage, 11027 White Oak Road NE, consideration amount $320,000.

Aarika Hennington and Jorge Otero to Newrez LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, 114 W. Temple St., consideration amount $114,400.

Debbie and Joseph Black to Clayton and Kailee Dyer, 2859 RT 41 NW, consideration amount $410,000.

Richard Dossenbach to Cari L. Wilson, 3091 RT 41, consideration amount $240,000.

Recorded May 14

Matthew and Candace Knedler to Servbank SB, 517 E. Market St., consideration amount $76,700.

Roger Diffendal to Jeff Bashor, 1122 E. Paint St., consideration amount $22,500.

Abass Investments Inc to Zachary and Nicole Fenneken, 9157 W. Lancaster Road, consideration amount $212,000.