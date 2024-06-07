Free pet vaccination clinic offered Thursday

From left to right, FRHS Executive Director Dr. Lee Schrader, Animal Care Manager Tammy Vance, and Adoption Coordinator Bobbi Honicker-Bageant during April’s Free Vaccine Clinic, which assisted 29 pets. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) will provide free vaccinations for pets in the Fayette County area on Thursday.

The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative, Vaccinated and Loved, which provides one million more free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners, including FRHS, for family pets in need.

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats — the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets — are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pets to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To ensure the health and wellness of beloved pets and to address this critical need, FRHS and Petco Love have partnered to make pet vaccines free and accessible.

Through this national effort, FRHS aims to vaccinate as many pets as possible. The free vaccine clinic will be held at the FRHS Animal Care and Adoption Center at 4 Commercial Ave. in Washington C.H. on Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who need assistance for their pets may walk in during that time frame, and vaccinations will be done on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The free vaccines distributed at events through the Petco Love initiative will be the DA2PP Canine and PRCC Feline vaccines. Rabies vaccines, deworming, and microchipping will be available for an additional donation.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccine events at no cost to pet owners,” said Dr. Lee Schrader, FRHS executive director. “We urge community members to take advantage of this no-cost resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering efforts to save pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love president. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

In November 2023, Petco Love’s Vaccinated and Loved initiative reached its goal of distributing two million free pet vaccines for family pets and committed an additional 1 million vaccines to make pet families healthier.

For more information about vaccine distribution, contact the Fayette Regional Humane Society at 740-335-8126 or visit its Animal Care and Adoption Center at 4 Commercial Ave. in Washington C.H. The FRHS is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact at PetcoLove.org.

About the Fayette Regional Humane Society: The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization committed to championing the welfare of animals. Its core mission revolves around rescuing animals in distress, offering care for homeless pets, and advocating for the vital causes of adoption and spay/neuter initiatives. Operating within the Fayette County region, the society extends its services to encompass spay/neuter procedures, support for community cats, adoption programs, basic medical assistance, and humane law enforcement efforts. To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society and its ongoing endeavors, visit fayetteregionalhumane.org.