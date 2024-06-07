Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 10-14 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Ham & soup beans, cornbread, cole slaw, fruit in jello

WEDNESDAY

Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit

THURSDAY

Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 10-14 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

12:30 p.m. SERO meeting

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo — Sponsor Carriage Court

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Converse with a Nurse

11:30 a.m. Lunch