Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 10-14 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cornbread, cole slaw, fruit in jello
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan, seasoned vegetables, garlic toast, tossed salad, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, animal crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes & gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 10-14 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s meeting
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
12:30 p.m. SERO meeting
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo — Sponsor Carriage Court
FRIDAY
10 a.m. Converse with a Nurse
11:30 a.m. Lunch