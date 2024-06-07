A special recipe dedicated to Leon

Hello!

This week’s recipe will always hold a special place in my heart, because it was my nephew, Leon’s favorite recipe. I used to make it for him on all holidays. One holiday, I didn’t make it because I had so many other things on the table, and yes, I heard about it. That was the only time that ever happened.

I remember him sitting at Mom’s Sunday dinner table at 3-years-old and he wouldn’t eat. Just sat there staring at me with those big puppy dog eyes, when I finished eating, he said “will you feed me?” I guess it was important to that little guy for me to do that, and I did.

I talk a lot about the Sunday dinners at Mom’s house, believe me, it’s so very important. Little by little that family disappears, and it’s something you can never get back. It may seem like a pain to go to, but those memories are so important.

This week’s column and recipe is dedicated to that sweet little boy I once knew and the memories I have of him. He passed away on May 25. He will be forever in my heart.

Leon’s One Pot Dinner

1 lb hamburger, lean and cook until browned.

¾ lb bacon cut up (I use Hormel real bacon bits, a 3 oz container)

1 cup diced onion

2 cans pork and beans

1 can lima beans, drained (you can also use the frozen ones)

1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup ketchup

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3 Tablespoons white vinegar

Directions

1. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl

2. Pour into a crock pot and cook on low for four to six hours. Depending on your crock pot, just watch it closely and don’t over cook it, because it can go dry . You can also adjust the sugar in this to your taste. I happen to like it sweet and tend to add just a bit more.

3. Enjoy!