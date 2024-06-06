Unique pieces on display at Fayette County Museum

This antique mirror is currently on display at the Fayette County Museum. Courtesy photos This antique sideboard is currently on display at the Fayette County Museum.

The Fayette County Museum is inviting the community to come take a tour and look at some unique pieces reflecting the county’s history. The following are a few highlights of what a visitor may notice as they explore the museum.

A Sideboard with Much Beauty as well as History

As one steps into the dining room of the Morris Sharp home, prepare to be transported through time by the resplendent centerpiece of the space—the antique sideboard. A true marvel, generously bestowed upon us by the esteemed Miss Elizabeth Johnson, this remarkable piece carries within its polished wood a tapestry of history woven with threads of legacy and craftsmanship. Fashioned of mahogany and walnut it is 75 inches long and 26 inches deep, a statement piece in any dining room setting.

Imagine the momentous day, April 12, 1861 when this very sideboard found its place within the walls of the Curran Millikan home, as the distant echoes of Fort Sumter’s cannon fire reverberated through the nation. Crafted by the skilled hands of Jacob Ware and Son of Frankfort, Ohio, its creation bears witness to a bygone era, where every curve and contour was painstakingly shaped without the aid of modern conveniences.

As one’s gaze caresses the sideboard’s form, they’ll be enraptured by the late Empire style it proudly embodies. Its impressive proportions command attention, while the swell front and bulbous feet evoke a sense of regal elegance. However, it is in the intricate details that the true mastery of Jacob Ware and Son reveals itself—the spiral turnings, double-tiered capitals, and delicate leaf carvings speak volumes of their dedication to their craft.

Noteworthy is the tale of its brethren, crafted in a series of five by the Wares themselves. One found its place of honor in the Governor’s home, now a relic within the Ross County Historical Society museum. Another, gifted to Ware’s daughter on her wedding day, faced the whims of spatial constraints, deemed too large for her home. Consequently, it was moved to their back porch and with the passage of time, ultimately bearing witness to the hand of adaptation as later over two feet of it was sawed off to fit the space available.

Yet, amidst these stories, the sideboard stands as a beacon of resilience and prestige. It once graced the halls of the State House Rotunda, borrowed by the State of Ohio for a special exhibit, a testament to its enduring allure and historical significance.

But, perhaps most awe-inspiring is the knowledge that this masterpiece was wrought without the aid of power tools or electricity, each joint and curve shaped by the sheer force of human ingenuity and skill. In a world where mass production reigns supreme, the sideboard serves as a reminder of a time when craftsmanship was an art form unto itself—a legacy we are privileged to cherish and preserve for generations to come.

A bit about Jacob Ware and his family

While admiring the intricate details of the sideboard, spare a thought for the hands that shaped it—the hands of artisans whose legacy transcends time and whose commitment to excellence continues to inspire awe and admiration to this day.

The story of the antique sideboard intertwines with the rich heritage of the Ware family, whose legacy extends far beyond the realm of woodworking. At the heart of this narrative is Jacob Ware 1802-1860, a man of multifaceted talents whose journey began in Virginia before settling in Ross County in 1810.

Jacob Ware’s skill as a cabinetmaker was matched only by his prowess in crafting the final resting places of the departed. Renowned for his coffin-making abilities, he seamlessly merged the artistry of woodworking with the solemn duty of an undertaker—a testament to the interconnectedness of life and death in the 19th century. These two businesses, being so closely related, it is noted that in an 1857 City Directory for Cleveland, Ohio, of the 16 cabinetmakers listed, 10 were also listed as undertakers.

His dedication to his craft was passed down through generations, embodied by his son, John William, who carried on the family tradition with equal reverence. As a cabinetmaker and undertaker, John William not only upheld the standards set by his father but also expanded upon them, ensuring that the Ware name became synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in Ross County and beyond.

Today, the echoes of Jacob Ware’s legacy resonate through the corridors of time, with his great-great-grandson continuing the family tradition in the undertaking or funeral business in Chillicothe. Their enduring commitment to their craft serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and perseverance that defines the Ware lineage.

Indeed, it is within this rich tapestry of the Ware family history that the creation of the sideboard finds its place. The sideboard stands as a tribute to generations of skill and dedication, with every joint and curve bearing witness to the artisanship that has been honed and perfected over the decades.

A True Reflection of the Past

Also in the dining room, above the sideboard, behold a timeless piece of intrigue and elegance—the antique mirror that graces the wall with its presence. As gazes meet its surface, they’ll be enveloped in a warm, golden glow emanating from its mixed gold dust backing, a departure from the conventional silver, and a testament to the exquisite artistry of a bygone era.

Legend weaves its threads around this mirror, whispering tales of clandestine communication and graceful subtlety. It is said that Madeline Sharp, with poise and finesse befitting a grand dame of society, utilized this very mirror as her conduit for discreet discourse during formal dinners. With the slightest of gestures reflected in its gleaming surface, she orchestrated the seamless serving of each course, a silent symphony of elegance and precision.

But, beyond its storied past lies the true marvel of this antique mirror—the craftsmanship that went into its creation. Born from the skilled hands of 19th-century artisans, it stands as a testament to their mastery of the craft. Every curve and contour, every meticulously applied layer of gold dust, speaks of a dedication to perfection that transcends the passage of time.

As one stands before this exquisite piece, they should allow themselves to be transported back to an era of opulence and refinement, where the art of conversation was as much a dance as it was a dialogue. And, in the reflection of this mirror, may they catch a glimpse of the timeless beauty and grace that defines both the past and the present.

Any and all are welcome to visit the Fayette County Museum to see these stunning pieces of furniture and experience all of the rooms filled with items that provide a glimpse into the times and people of Fayette County. The museum is open on weekends between April and the end of September from 1-4 p.m.. The location of the museum is 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington C.H.