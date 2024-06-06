SSCC honors 3 employees with SOCHE Excellence Awards

Lauri Bolitho Charlie Gorman Loren O’Cull

The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) has recognized three Southern State Community College individuals who have demonstrated excellence in service, teaching, and leadership, according to a news release. Those honored with the 2023-24 SOCHE Excellence Awards include Lauri Bolitho, Charlie Gorman, and Loren O’Cull.

Bolitho, admissions specialist at Southern State, is receiving the Staff Excellence Award this year for her management and leadership of the institution’s College Credit Plus (CCP) program with multiple high schools. Bolitho receives high praise from partnering high schools for her efficiency. She truly has a heart for serving SSCC’s CCP partners, students, and others.

Professor Gorman is Southern State Community College’s Faculty Excellence Award winner. Gorman’s role as an outstanding faculty member in SSCC’s Human and Social Services Program started in 1998. After recently retiring from full-time faculty, which he considered to be his dream job, he continues to teach and assist the college with various projects. Gorman’s life work has been in the helping professions, serving as a chemical dependency counselor, pastoral counselor, professor, mental health clinician, crisis counselor, clinical supervisor, and executive director for a combined total of 50 years of service.

Facilities manager at Southern State Community College, O’Cull has been selected to receive the 2024 Campus Impact Award. O’Cull was chosen for this award due to his management and leadership of several campus facility projects this year, including exterior door replacements, bathroom renovations, new outdoor lighting, improving efficiency, and generally creating a good working environment for all. O’Cull has had a great impact on the SSCC campus and has led significant improvements enjoyed by students and employees alike. O’Cull’s leadership and professionalism have profoundly impacted the Facilities Department. His calm, competent demeanor, steady direction, and customer-focused mindset provide an inviting and dependable atmosphere that everyone notices. O’Cull always goes above and beyond on any task or project. His influence sets the expectation of excellence, putting others on notice and requiring them to bring their best.

“Southern State is fortunate to have many wonderful faculty and staff,” says Southern State’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin. “The three award winners this year exemplify Southern State’s core values and have made a significant impact on our students and their colleagues. We are honored to recognize three truly outstanding members of our team.”

SOCHE is the regional leader for higher collaboration, engaging with colleges, universities, and industry to transform the economy through the education and employment of nearly 200,000 students in Southwest Ohio. See more at http://www.soche.org.

For more information about Southern State Community College, its faculty, and educational offerings, visit http://www.sscc.edu.