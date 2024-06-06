Miami Trace’s Cooper Enochs named First Team, All-Ohio; Gaige Stuckey is Honorable Mention, All-Ohio

Miami Trace junior Gaige Stuckey fires a pitch to the plate against the Sheridan Generals in a Division II District semifinal game at Ohio University Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Stuckey was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. Stuckey went the distance against Sheridan, seven innings, with four hits and one run (it was earned). He walked four and struck out nine in a 3-1 Miami Trace tournament victory. Cooper Enochs was named First Team, All-Ohio for the 2024 season. He is the first Panther since 1996 to be accorded this honor.

Miami Trace High School sophomore Cooper Enochs has been named First Team, All-Ohio by voting of members of the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

He was the only sophomore in Division II to be named First Team, All-Ohio.

Enochs batted .527 for the season, the second-highest batting average for First Team, All-Ohio players in Division II.

Enochs had 29 hits in 55 at bats.

He scored 24 runs and drove in 25. Enochs had eight doubles, five triples and two home runs. Additionally, he drew 14 walks and was hit by a pitch twice.

Miami Trace junior Gaige Stuckey was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio.

He had a pitching record of 5-2 with a 2.12 earned run average. He pitched in a total of 11 games with six starts and four complete games. He authored two shutouts and recorded one save.

“(It’s) well deserved by Cooper,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “He’s done really well this year and he had a great season.

“When he went down, it took away a lot of our offense,” Smith said. “He was a catalyst; everybody fed off of him. Cooper is a special athlete. He has a bright future ahead, either in football or baseball. That gives him some options and that’s great for him.”

As for Gaige Stuckey, Smith said, “Gaige was hurt early in the year. Once he became fully healthy, he was the Gaige we expected to see, especially his last three or four outings.

“He pitched well early, then got hurt,” Smith said. “In the Court House games, he closed them out in the first one and shut them out in the second one. He pitched a 1-0 shutout against Circleville.

“Then (he gave) up one run against the No. 3 team in the State (Sheridan),” Smith said. “Gaige is a special pitcher.”

The previous two Panthers to be named First Team, All-Ohio in baseball are Derek Wysong in 1996 and Jason Smith in 1988.

Another player from the Southeast District to be named All-Ohio in Division II is Caden Sheridan of Sheridan High School. A senior, Sheridan batted .471 with 40 hits in 85 at bats. He scored 31 runs and drove in 27.

Sheridan hit 13 doubles, one triple and five home runs. He walked 20 times and was hit by a pitch three times.

Gaven Jones of Jackson, a junior, had a dominating season on the mound, earning First Team, All-Ohio status.

Jones had a record of 9-0 with a 0.45 earned run average. He started seven games and completed six of them. Six of his wins were shutouts.

Second Team, All-Ohio honors were accorded Dylan Grubb of Unioto. A senior, Grubb batted .430 with 25 runs batted in, eight doubles, one triple and one home run.

Senior Jase Hurd of Waverly was named Honorable Mention, All-Ohio. He batted .333 for the Tigers with 14 triples and one double.

A partial list of other Miami Trace baseball players who have received All-Ohio recognition include: Brady Wallace, Second Team, All-Ohio; Josh Gilmore, Second Team, All-Ohio; Connor Bucher, Second Team, All-Ohio; Brady Ward, Second Team, All-Ohio.

Jonathan Alder senior Ashton Martin was the Division II Player of the Year and his coach, Craig Kyle, was the Division II Coach of the Year.