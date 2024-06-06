Flower shop mural approved at Historic District Review Board meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Historic District Review Board met Tuesday to consider an application made by Catherine Yeoman, of Flor & Co flower shop, to paint a mural at her new location.

Flor & Co recently moved into the 101 S. Main St. building, formerly Elevate party room owned by Ryan and Bryan McClish. The McClish’s have given Yeoman permission to paint a mural on the Court Street side of the building to help beautify the downtown area.

Yeoman was in attendance to present her ideas and photos of her proposed mural project. Yeoman said she is working with an artist to paint flowers and a butterfly on the side of the building.

The board considered her proposal and agreed to approve her application. As soon as the permit is issued, she will have approximately one year to complete her project, according to Rod Bryant, secretary of the board.

Yeoman will work with the artist to get the painting project started.

At the beginning of the meeting, the minutes of the prior meeting of March 5 were approved. Those minutes stated that the request for a two-car garage to be built as an addition to 221 E. Court St. was denied for non-compliance with Historic Criteria.

With there being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

The City Planning Commission meeting was then opened by Keith Eckles.

The board considered an application made by South Side Church of Christ to rezone four properties they own next to the church. The church representative requested 817, 821, and 903 S. Fayette St. be rezoned from residential to community facility. Also, 1004 S. Fayette St. was requested changed from business to community facility for church use.

After discussion of the request, the board voted in favor of approving the application.

The minutes of their prior meeting of March 5 were approved. At that meeting, the board considered an application by Halliday Development Inc. for Phase 2 of Felmar Subdivision. They discussed the preliminary plat for the creation of 14 residential homes to be built on the cul-de-sac to be named Felix Drive. All necessary approvals, such as EPA, etc. were completed, according to McCarty Associates of Hillsboro.

Halliday Development Inc. owns parcels of land off Halliday Way off SR 41, near Crossroads Christian Church.

That application was approved.

With there being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.