‘Bog Girl Summer: Wildflowers’ to be held June 22 at Shaw Wetland

Bog Girl participants from 2021 gather near the Vernal Pool. Photos courtesy of Melissa Smith Ladies collaborated to make a found item natural art assemblage. Photos courtesy of Melissa Smith Katrina Bush explains the wide variety of precious pollinators we can find around us. Photo courtesy of Sarah Frump Fragrant clematis, teeming with bees and other pollinators, grows abundantly on the library garden trellises. Photo courtesy of Nicole Perry

Ladies, here is an event you don’t want to miss: Bog Girl Summer is back! This year, Bog Girl Summer: Wildflowers will be an unforgettable morning at the beautiful Shaw Wetland! Join us for this special event designed just for you. Whether you’re looking to meet new people, reconnect with friends, or simply enjoy a fun and educational experience, we’ve got something for everyone.

What is “Bog Girl Summer?” It is an outdoor event for active, nature-loving women and girls who value female fellowship and engaging and supporting their community. The location, Shaw Wetland, is one of Fayette County’s jewels. Located at 2820 Robinson Road SE, the recently expanded 20-acre sanctuary is home to a robust assortment of native plants and wildlife. Volunteer-built boardwalks enable visitors to experience the beauty of the wetland setting in all seasons. The purpose of the wetland is the cultivation, conservation, and preservation of this native landscape.

Additionally, it promotes a robust wildlife population and provides a scenic and easily accessible venue for the public’s enjoyment. Paint Creek Recreational Trail is an additional destination at the wetland, which also includes a Little Free Library. The first Bog Girl event took place in 2021 at Shaw Wetlands and included yoga and meditation with Shannon Jacobs, followed by mindfulness activities led by Brigitte Hisey. In 2022, Bog Girl: Pollinators took place in Carnegie Public Library’s garden. Once again, the event included yoga and meditation led by Shannon Jacobs, featured natural healing bath salt making with Sylvia Call, and a pollinator presentation and honey tasting by Katrina Bush. Platform Coffee House provided refreshments at both events.

This year’s activities include – Movement & Meditation: Start your day with some peaceful exercises. Phone Photography: Capture the beauty of nature through your lens. Natural Insect Repellent: Learn how to make your own eco-friendly bug spray. Vermiculture: Discover the fascinating world of composting with worms. Flower Crowns: Get creative and craft your own floral headpiece.

This year’s event is the result of collaboration between nine local women: Katrina Bush of Fayette County Farmers Market; Sylvia Call, Autism Program Manager for Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Rebecca Derreberry, BSN, RN,HNB-BC, of Earth’s Essentials Integrative Wellness; Sarah Frump of Carnegie Public Library; Brigitte Hisey of Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District; Shannon Jacobs, 500 CYT and CMMI, of Soulfest; Sarah Jewell of Sunburst Wormstead; Katie Kasberg of Washington Middle School; Tristan O’Grady, 200CYT and 95-hour Children’s Yoga Teacher, of Indigo Roots and Soulfest: and Brooke Waddell of Bellafield Flowers. This dynamic group has collaborated to present this unique women’s event at Shaw Wetlands, on Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. – noon.

Attendees should register by June 17 by calling the library at 740-335-2540, or on Facebook via Carnegie Public Library or Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District. The cost is a suggested donation of $10 that will go for improvements at the Wetland. Pay at the event with cash or venmo @Shannon-Jacobs-39 (note: pay as a friend please and include your name and “Bog Girl” on the payment memo.) Participants should wear comfortable, weather appropriate clothes, and bring a water bottle, yoga mat or beach towel, and bug spray. A brown bag lunch is also encouraged so that we may share a meal, connect, and reflect with others after the session. Hope to see you there! Sponsored by Fayette Travel & Tourism.