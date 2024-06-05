WCH Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 4

Burglary: At 7:25 a.m., officers responded to 678 Robinson Road, Lot 26, in reference to a trespassing complaint. When officers arrived, they discovered that the offender had entered a residence without permission. One of the occupants reportedly used a baseball bat to defend himself and other residents inside the trailer, causing the offender to flee. Officers located the offender, identified as Chad E. Ingles, Sr., 52, hiding in a nearby abandoned trailer. He was arrested.

Drug Paraphernalia/Drug Abuse Instruments: At 10:29 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle due to an equipment violation. Dispatch advised that the offender had a suspended license due to non-compliance. Officers observed in plain view a container which contained a crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine in the offender’s purse. While searching the purse, officers located a hypodermic needle and a glass pipe with char marks. The offender, identified as Chrissa Ann Adams, 45, was issued a citation for the license suspension and a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments.

May 30

Vandalism: At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to 819 S. Hinde St. in reference to damage to a garage. Sometime overnight and into the morning, unknown person(s) caused damage to two garage doors and a side entry door on a detached garage.

May 28

Vandalism: At 5:54 p.m., police officers spoke with the victim, who stated that she had just returned to her Vine Street residence when she observed that her front window had been broken by unknown person(s) and/or means. The victim was advised that an incident report would be completed.

May 27

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:50 p.m. while officers were performing a welfare check on Peabody Avenue, a male began to scream and curse at his mother. He was warned several times to cease his behavior and refused to do so. Charges were filed.

May 26

Domestic Violence: At 11:18 a.m., officers responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a domestic violence incident. A male offender was arrested during the investigation.

Domestic Violence: At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to South Elm Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. The officer had already departed prior to the arrival of officers. A warrant was prepared for the offender.

Obstructing Official Business: At 9:22 p.m. while on a traffic stop, the driver refused to provide any identification. After being requested numerous times, the driver was arrested for obstructing official business.