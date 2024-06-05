WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 4

Chad Ingles Sr., 52, at large, burglary (fourth-degree felony).

Chrissa A. Adams, 45, 3974 Washington-Waterloo Road, non-compliance suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug instruments.

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

June 3

Kelston Dalton, 20, 1013 Grace St., red light violation.

Sandie Hamilton, 39, New Holland, permit driver violation.

Kaelin Pfeifer, 19, 3616 US 62, failure to yield.

June 2

Nathan W. Pendergraft, 33, 181 Rowe Ging Road SE, no motorcycle endorsement.