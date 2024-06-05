SSCC named best local community college by Cincy Magazine’s Family Choice Awards

Southern State Community College has been selected as a winner of the 2024 Family Choice Awards in the following category: Local Community College.

Cincy Magazine – a locally, veteran, family-owned publication that covers news in the Cincinnati area — opened nominations for its 2024 Family Choice Awards campaign earlier this year, according to a news release.

The purpose of the Family Choice Awards campaign is to recognize those who are the best in providing services and products to Greater Cincinnati families. The nominations consisted of written responses in each category with the top three mentions advancing to the finals. Southern State made the final ballot, along with two other colleges in the area. Voting opened on April 29 for three weeks. The general public voted during that time, and Southern State secured the winning spot, according to the release.

“Southern State prides itself on being the community’s college,” the release states. “Whether a student is graduating from one of the area’s high schools, making the choice to return to college for better job prospects, or deciding to finish something started long ago, Southern State is here to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education.

“Students can pursue a two-year technical degree that can put them directly to work, or a two-year associate’s degree that can take them to another college for their bachelor’s degree – all at a fraction of the cost of a larger university. With small class sizes, hybrid learning options, and friendly and knowledgeable faculty and staff, Southern State strives to be the first and best choice in the area.”

Southern State offers associate degree programs in the areas of business, computer technology, engineering, education, human and social services, health sciences, and law enforcement, as well as one-year certificate programs in accounting, aviation: general, airframe and powerplant, medical assistant technology, phlebotomy, practical nursing, and real estate.

Students can also enjoy bachelor’s degree completion opportunities through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs.

Fall semester at Southern State begins on Aug. 26. For additional questions, or to learn more about Southern State, visit www.sscc.edu today.