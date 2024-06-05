Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Retired Teachers meeting – June 6

On June 6, the Fayette County Retired Teachers will meet at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with the meal to follow at noon. The cost of the meal is $13 and reservations can be made to Elise Garringer. The organization’s scholarship recipient will be in attendance. Anna Shuler from Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health will be the speaker. The organization will assign picnic pals for its newest retirees for the August meeting and have a 50/50 raffle.

Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting – June 11

The Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority will be having its regular quarterly meeting on June 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Place Restaurant in Washington Court House.

Fayette Co. SERO to meet

The Fayette County Chapter of the School Employee Retirees of Ohio will meet on June 12 at the Commission on Aging, 1179 S. Elm St. in Washington C.H. The meeting will begin immediately following lunch (approximately 12:15). A representative from SERS will be in attendance at this meeting. If you would like to eat lunch, please make a reservation by calling 740-335-2159 as early as possible.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.