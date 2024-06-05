Chamber celebrates First State Bank’s 10th anniversary

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized First State Bank’s 10th anniversary. Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated First State Bank’s 10-year anniversary of serving the Washington Court House area.

First State Bank, located at 543 Clinton Ave., has been built on belief since 1884, according to a news release.

“We believe in rural communities, faith, family, hard work, and treating people well. And we believe when we build up our customers, our communities, and each other, we can make a lifelong difference,” the release states.

First State Bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial, and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of convenient online, mobile banking, and mobile wallets. FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

For more information, call 740-335-3771.