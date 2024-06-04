Southern Ohio ESC hosts four-county celebration

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) hosted its annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9 at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington. The event highlighted the exceptional achievements of educators, students, and community partners across Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.
The evening began with a Posting of the Colors by the Blanchester Boy Scout Troop 47, setting a patriotic tone for the gathering. The SOESC Governing Board sponsored the dinner meeting, which was catered by McCoy’s Catering, with beautiful floral arrangements donated by Griffith Gardens, Raines Farms, and Pickett Run Farm.
Talented local students provided entertainment, including a vibrant performance of “Seussical Jr.” by Washington Middle School students under the direction of Kristin Preston from Washington Court House City Schools. Additionally, the West Union High School Steel Drum Band, directed by Carl Schneider, Dakota Nehus, and Aaron Van Pelt from Adams County Ohio Valley Schools, delivered a captivating musical performance.
Award Highlights
Friends of Education Awards
Adams County: Adams Brown Community Action Partnership
Clinton County: Clinton County Literacy Foundation
Fayette County: Miami Trace Elementary PTO
Highland County: Terry’s Grocery
2024 SOESC CARES Awards
Adams County Ohio Valley Schools: Pastor Mike & Talitha Parks, representing Church 180; Mary Zile; Adams County Family and Children First Council
Blanchester Local Schools: Blanchester Eagles 2222; Jimmy Rowe, President
Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: Elaine Williams, Lynchburg Librarian
Southern Ohio Learning Center: Amanda Haggerty; Ohio Means Jobs
Wilmington City Schools: Darrian Cole and Eric Guindon, Clinton County Youth Council; Jerry Parker, Tim Wiederhold, & Jessie Wilson, Chairpersons for recent school district levy campaigns; Art Brooks, Co-Chairperson School District Diversity Committee
Purple Star School Honorees
Clinton-Massie Middle School: Lorinda Ottaway, Principal
Miami Trace Middle School: Jason Binegar, Principal
Whiteoak Jr/Sr High School: John Gauche, Principal
Miami Trace High School: Bryan Sheets, Principal
2023 ODE Momentum Award
Belle Aire Intermediate School: Brian Cartwright, Principal
New Vienna Elementary School: Suzanne Arthur, Principal
Sabina Elementary School: Matthew Willian, Principal
Special District Awards
Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Exemplary High-Quality Instructional Material Smart Adoption Leadership Award, Jennifer Updike, Teaching & Learning Specialist; Student Success Partnership Award, AJ Avery, Middle School Dean of Students; Aaron Seewer, High School Principal
Fairfield Local Schools: Next Level Engagement Professional Development, Fairfield Middle School Staff, Deanne Miller, Middle School Principal
Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: Exceptional Leadership Award, Linda Hatten, High School Principal
Miami Trace Local Schools: Ohio Top Performing School District by Business View Magazine, Kylie Lanman
Washington Court House City Schools: 2023 Turnip the Beet Bronze Award, Tom Bailey, Superintendent
Career Readiness Excellence
Bright Local Schools: Distinguished College Career Workforce and Military Readiness Award
Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Career Pathfinders Award
Service and Leadership Awards
Blanchester Local Schools: Exemplary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO); Outstanding Commitment to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Award, Putman Elementary PBIS Team; Exemplary Integration Award: Bridging the One Plan with Professional Development
Bright Local Schools: Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee, Chris Veidt; Strategic Planning Excellence Award; Exemplary Mentor Program
Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee, Dan McSurley
Fairfield Local Schools: The Culinary Connoisseur Award; Career Pathfinders Excellence Award
Great Oaks Career Campuses: 2023 Career-Technical Planning District Overall 5-Star Award, Harry Snyder, President/CEO
Greenfield Exempted Village Schools: Distinguished Workforce Development Program
Wilmington City Schools: Exemplary Mentor Program; Check and Connect Mentor Program
Team Awards
Hillsboro City Schools: Readiness Assessment Data Leaders: High School Math Team
Additional Recognitions
Hillsboro Intermediate School: 2023 Overall 5-Star Building Award, Darci Miles, Principal
Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: Outstanding Art Teacher Recipient, Mrs. Buller’s Amazing Artists
Special Recognition
Mr. G. Elgin Card, Superintendent of Princeton City Schools, is noted for his exceptional dedication to educational excellence and community engagement.
The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center congratulates all award recipients and honorees for their remarkable contributions to education and the community. The evening’s success reflects the dedication and hard work of educators, students, and community partners across the region. SOESC extends its gratitude to Great Oaks President/CEO, Harry Snyder, and Dean Andy McCool for hosting the event and to all sponsors and contributors.
For more information, please contact Taylor Reed at [email protected].