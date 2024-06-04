Southern Ohio ESC hosts four-county celebration

Miami Trace Local School District was recognized as a Ohio Top Performing School District by Business View Magazine during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio. Courtesy photos The Miami Trace Elementary PTO received the Friends of Education award during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio. Miami Trace Middle School and Miami Trace High School both received Purple Star School honors during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio. (standing, l-r); Miami Trace Middle School Principal, Jason Binegar; Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent, Kim Pittser and Miami Trace High School Principal, Bryan Sheets. Belle Aire Intermediate Principal Brian Cartwright (left), accepted the Momentum Award for the school during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio. Pictured at right is Washington Court House City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey. WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey accepted the Turnip the Beet Bronze Award during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio. Miami Trace teacher Jacqui Montgomery (holding certificate) received the Outstanding Educator award during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio. Members of the cast of Washington Middle School’s Seussical musical gave a performance for those in attendance during the annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9, 2024, at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington, Ohio.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) hosted its annual Four-County School Board Meeting and Celebration on May 9 at the Laurel Oaks Campus in Wilmington. The event highlighted the exceptional achievements of educators, students, and community partners across Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.

The evening began with a Posting of the Colors by the Blanchester Boy Scout Troop 47, setting a patriotic tone for the gathering. The SOESC Governing Board sponsored the dinner meeting, which was catered by McCoy’s Catering, with beautiful floral arrangements donated by Griffith Gardens, Raines Farms, and Pickett Run Farm.

Talented local students provided entertainment, including a vibrant performance of “Seussical Jr.” by Washington Middle School students under the direction of Kristin Preston from Washington Court House City Schools. Additionally, the West Union High School Steel Drum Band, directed by Carl Schneider, Dakota Nehus, and Aaron Van Pelt from Adams County Ohio Valley Schools, delivered a captivating musical performance.

Award Highlights

Friends of Education Awards

Adams County: Adams Brown Community Action Partnership

Clinton County: Clinton County Literacy Foundation

Fayette County: Miami Trace Elementary PTO

Highland County: Terry’s Grocery

2024 SOESC CARES Awards

Adams County Ohio Valley Schools: Pastor Mike & Talitha Parks, representing Church 180; Mary Zile; Adams County Family and Children First Council

Blanchester Local Schools: Blanchester Eagles 2222; Jimmy Rowe, President

Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: Elaine Williams, Lynchburg Librarian

Southern Ohio Learning Center: Amanda Haggerty; Ohio Means Jobs

Wilmington City Schools: Darrian Cole and Eric Guindon, Clinton County Youth Council; Jerry Parker, Tim Wiederhold, & Jessie Wilson, Chairpersons for recent school district levy campaigns; Art Brooks, Co-Chairperson School District Diversity Committee

Purple Star School Honorees

Clinton-Massie Middle School: Lorinda Ottaway, Principal

Miami Trace Middle School: Jason Binegar, Principal

Whiteoak Jr/Sr High School: John Gauche, Principal

Miami Trace High School: Bryan Sheets, Principal

2023 ODE Momentum Award

Belle Aire Intermediate School: Brian Cartwright, Principal

New Vienna Elementary School: Suzanne Arthur, Principal

Sabina Elementary School: Matthew Willian, Principal

Special District Awards

Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Exemplary High-Quality Instructional Material Smart Adoption Leadership Award, Jennifer Updike, Teaching & Learning Specialist; Student Success Partnership Award, AJ Avery, Middle School Dean of Students; Aaron Seewer, High School Principal

Fairfield Local Schools: Next Level Engagement Professional Development, Fairfield Middle School Staff, Deanne Miller, Middle School Principal

Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: Exceptional Leadership Award, Linda Hatten, High School Principal

Miami Trace Local Schools: Ohio Top Performing School District by Business View Magazine, Kylie Lanman

Washington Court House City Schools: 2023 Turnip the Beet Bronze Award, Tom Bailey, Superintendent

Career Readiness Excellence

Bright Local Schools: Distinguished College Career Workforce and Military Readiness Award

Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Career Pathfinders Award

Service and Leadership Awards

Blanchester Local Schools: Exemplary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO); Outstanding Commitment to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Award, Putman Elementary PBIS Team; Exemplary Integration Award: Bridging the One Plan with Professional Development

Bright Local Schools: Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee, Chris Veidt; Strategic Planning Excellence Award; Exemplary Mentor Program

Clinton-Massie Local Schools: Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame 2024 Inductee, Dan McSurley

Fairfield Local Schools: The Culinary Connoisseur Award; Career Pathfinders Excellence Award

Great Oaks Career Campuses: 2023 Career-Technical Planning District Overall 5-Star Award, Harry Snyder, President/CEO

Greenfield Exempted Village Schools: Distinguished Workforce Development Program

Wilmington City Schools: Exemplary Mentor Program; Check and Connect Mentor Program

Team Awards

Hillsboro City Schools: Readiness Assessment Data Leaders: High School Math Team

Additional Recognitions

Hillsboro Intermediate School: 2023 Overall 5-Star Building Award, Darci Miles, Principal

Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools: Outstanding Art Teacher Recipient, Mrs. Buller’s Amazing Artists

Special Recognition

Mr. G. Elgin Card, Superintendent of Princeton City Schools, is noted for his exceptional dedication to educational excellence and community engagement.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center congratulates all award recipients and honorees for their remarkable contributions to education and the community. The evening’s success reflects the dedication and hard work of educators, students, and community partners across the region. SOESC extends its gratitude to Great Oaks President/CEO, Harry Snyder, and Dean Andy McCool for hosting the event and to all sponsors and contributors.

