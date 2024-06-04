MT’s new girls basketball coach, Ryan Day, meets players, parents

Ryan Day

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers have a new head basketball coach — Ryan Day.

Day was recently approved by the Miami Trace Local School Board by a 4-0 vote. One board member was absent at that time.

He follows Kayla Dettwiller, who was the Miami Trace head coach for the past three seasons. She compiled a record of 28-40.

On Monday, June 3, Day met with a group of student-athletes and their parents in the auditorium at Miami Trace High School.

Day spoke a bit about his history and background.

“My dad played and coached, my brother currently is the head coach at Adena,” Day said. “Sorry for what happened last year.”

Adena visited Miami Trace on Feb. 8 and won that game, 51-31.

“I think they’re on the schedule (for this upcoming 2024-25 season),” Day said. “That’s going to be a very awkward moment for me. We really need to take it to Adena this year.

“Basketball has just really been in my life,” Day said. “I did not get into education to coach. I got into education because I love education, because I love to teach. Obviously, teaching and coaching go alongside (each other) very well.”

Day formerly was a head coach of the girls’ program at Washington High School.

He also took over as head coach following the dismissal of the boys’ head coach early in that coaches’ second season at Washington.

Day went on to describe a bit about the challenges that presented.

“I’ve never hidden the fact that was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done,” Day said. “It was a struggle. But, it helped me to realize that I could tackle difficult things.”

Day then spoke about how there really is not enough time due to his recent hire to have the type of summer he wants for his program.

“I was hired in late May,” Day said. “It’s not going to be a normal summer. I hope that next summer looks a lot different. There are several things that can’t go the way I want them to this summer. So, ladies, we’ll just have to make the most of it.

“Parents, I appreciate your support and flexibility for this summer,” Day said. “Because it is going to be a little different.

“I love the sport,” Day said. “I was able to watch almost every game last year. I wasn’t watching as a coach. I was watching as a parent.”

Day’s daughter, Elyse, will be a sophomore at Miami Trace last year. She played basketball for Miami Trace this past season.

“That’s put me in a little bit of a new position,” Day said. “I’ve always watched games as a coach.

“I realize the difficult position, potentially, that puts (Elyse) in,” Day said. “It’s tough to be — I can speak from experience — the coach’s kid. In some ways, it’s a no-win situation.”

Day and his wife, Beth, also have twin daughters, Claire and Leah, who will be in the seventh grade this fall.

“I took this job because, there is, for lack of a better phrase, a Panther pride that really attracts me to this program,” Day said. “I was really attracted to the quality of the young ladies that were in this program last year. And the support that this community gives.

“I’m excited to do things differently,” Day said. “Not because I necessarily think there was a big problem. I’m just here now because the job was open.

“I’ll probably do things differently,” Day said. “I have to do it the way I believe is the right way to do it.”

Day said he would not at that moment take a deep dive into his philosophies and expectations.

“I am very much a fundamentals-based coach,” Day said. “I think, and I’m speaking as a whole, not just as a Miami Trace observer and now coach, I think, as a whole, players need skill development. I think, generally speaking, guys and gals play a lot of games now, but they don’t work a lot on skill. I will be working on skill development as the head coach.

“I realize sometimes that’s not incredibly popular,” Day said. “But, I think it’s necessary. We’ll see, probably again not this summer, because it’s such a different timetable, but, as time progresses I hope you see your daughter develop the skills needed to play at a high level of varsity and j-v basketball.

“I’m detail-oriented,” Day explained. “I like to do part to whole, meaning, to teach the little things first and build up to the big things. So that the girls have a confidence, an expectation, a knowing that they can do the little things that make a big difference. Again, we won’t necessarily get to do a lot of that this summer, but we’ll do what we can to get ready for next winter.”

Core values

“I think it’s important for you as parents and as players to know what I’m about and what this program is about,” Day said. “I’ve put a lot of thought into everything I’ve learned as a player and as a coach over the years. This is what I think is going to be important to us.

“The first is excellence,” Day said. “We’re going to strive to everything the right way at all times. I’m a little picky. Sometimes that comes across as perfectionist. Ladies, as we get going, I don’t want you to ever take it personally if I’m correcting you or showing you (another way). It can be a little bit probably frustrating at times, especially early.

“We’re going to do everything to the best of our ability at all times,” Day said.

Sacrifice

“The next two are kind of tough, I’ll be blunt,” Day said. “They’re not things people generally like to do, but I think they’re incredibly important to the team sport concept.

“There are many times when team sports involve putting the team before the individual,” Day said. “That is not an easy thing to grasp; it’s not an easy thing to do. But, I think it’s a necessary thing for a team to be ultimately successful.”

Accountability

“I’ve said this before,” Day said. “I think, generally speaking, people like the concept of accountability until they are held accountable, then it’s not such a popular concept.”

Day then read from a hand-out sheet.

“We strongly believe that each member of the team and the staff must take responsibility for their actions, performance and contributions,” Day said. “The level to which we take responsibility and are held accountable will heavily contribute to our overall success or failure.

“So, I’m going to ask the ladies, especially, to be accountable to each other,” Day said. “To the staff, the staff to be accountable to you. The parents, that we’re all accountable to the program, that we all do our part.

“I think, as we build these core values, we’ll see the success on the court,” Day said.

Commitment

“Commitment is important,” Day said. “You may be shocked to hear me say this, but, I don’t want basketball to be your life. But, when you are at basketball, I want it to be your life.

“I want you to play multiple sports,” Day said. “I want you to enjoy life. I want you to have fun with your friends and family. I want you to go on vacations. I want you to live life.

“But when we’re in basketball, I want you to be committed to basketball,” Day said. “And I will, obviously, give you the same commitment.

Balance

“I do think balance is important,” Day said. “I’m starting to see this more now, as a parent. Specialization is, to me, over-commitment. What I mean by that is, kids are now often playing one sport year ‘round. Or they are playing two sports year ‘round, but they’re just too much into it and they get burned out by the time they’re in high school and sometimes earlier.

“I want you to be committed when it’s basketball time, and give it your best when you are there,” Day said.

“This is what I’m about,” Day said. “This is what our program will be about. There are a lot of other things, but I just wanted you to hear those from me on our first night.”

Day then transitioned to talking about what the team can do this summer.

He handed out a calendar with the dates and times of open gyms.

Day said he was able to get the Lady Panthers into a shoot-out in Wilmington. However, the shoot-out is this Friday and Day said he understood if any student-athletes could not take part due to the short notice.

It was the same with a camp at Cedarville set for next week.

Day also said he will have the schedule for next summer set by March or April.

As far as his coaching staff, Day said, “I’m not going to rush to hire someone just because I need a coaching staff.

“I want to get people who are good fits,” Day said. “I’m going to take my time and do my due diligence to find what I hope is a great coaching staff from high school down through middle school.

“When that happens, I’ll let everyone know, and hopefully that will be sooner rather than later,” Day said.

“What I’m looking at this summer is a chance to get to know you personally and to get to know you as a player,” Day said. “I got to see all of you (who will be sophomores, juniors and seniors) play last year. But I wasn’t your coach. I was there to watch the team play. I wasn’t thinking necessarily how I would do things, because I was a parent.

“This summer I’m here to get to know you as a player and as a person,” Day said.