Third-annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands set for Aug. 10

The Tri-County Battle of the Bands will take place in Hillsboro on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Crossroads Park located at 226 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. Pictured is one of the bands competing in the 2023 Tri-County Battle of the Bands contest. Photo by Anchored Sonder Productions “Vinyl Countdown” was the winner of the 2023 Tri-County Battle of the Bands and will return on Aug. 10 to defend their title as they represent Clinton County. The contest will take place at Crossroads Park located at 226 W. Main St. in Hillsboro and will also feature “Blue Steele” representing Highland County and “AR6” representing Fayette County. Photo by Joe Guard, Guard Home

HILLSBORO — Highland, Clinton and Fayette counties are excited to be collaborating again for the third-annual Tri-County Battle of the Bands, according to a news release.

The Visitors Bureau of Highland County will serve as the host for the event on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at Crossroads Park, which is located near uptown Hillsboro at 226 W. Main St. The evening will also include food trucks, DORA and much more.

According to the release, executive directors for each local tourism bureau are working together to ensure a great event – Jamie Wheeler of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County & Tourism Bureau, Susan Valentine-Scott of Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Stephanie Dunham of Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

“Each visitors bureau has selected a band to represent their respective county and is thrilled to announce the lineup – ‘Blue Steele’ for Highland County, ‘Vinyl Countdown’ for Clinton County, and ‘AR6’ for Fayette County. ‘Vinyl Countdown’ won the competition last year so they are returning to defend their title,” the release states.

“The Visitors Bureau of Highland County is excited to host the Battle of the Bands in Highland County this year,” said Wheeler. “This is a great event to partner with the visitors bureaus in our region to bring our communities together. I also appreciate all the support of the City of Hillsboro for their part in helping us host the event.”

The opening ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and the first band will play at 7:30 p.m. Each band will perform for about 45 minutes. The audience will vote for the winner of the night. The winning band will receive a rotating trophy and bragging rights for being the winners of the 2024 Tri-County Battle of the Bands contest.

“We are very excited to have Blue Steele representing Highland County in this friendly competition,” said Wheeler. “We encourage everyone to come out and cheer on their favorite band on August 10 for this free event for the tri-county area.”

The event is free. Bring your own lawn chairs and enjoy the show.

https://www.visithighlandcounty.com/community-calendar