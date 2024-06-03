Tee off for a cause at the FRHS FORE! The Animals Golf Tournament

The FORE! The Animals Golf Tournament invites golfers of all skill levels to participate in a day of friendly competition, all while making a positive impact on the lives of countless animals. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is excited to announce the return of its highly-anticipated annual fundraiser, FORE! The Animals Golf Tournament.

According to a news release, this year’s event promises a day of fun, community spirit, and philanthropy, all in support of the society’s mission to protect and care for animals in need.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 20

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Buckeye Hills Country Club

The FORE! The Animals Golf Tournament invites golfers of all skill levels to participate in a day of friendly competition, all while making a positive impact on the lives of countless animals. Participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf at the beautiful Buckeye Hills Country Club, which features stunning views and a challenging course layout.

Event Highlights:

Shotgun Start: The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., ensuring a lively and engaging experience for all players.

Contests and Prizes: Golfers can compete in various contests, including longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin, with exciting prizes

Breakfast and Lunch: A delicious breakfast and lunch will be provided, followed by an awards ceremony to recognize top performers and contest winners.

Raffle: There will be a 50/50 raffle and other cool items.

“We are thrilled to host the FORE! The Animals Golf Tournament once again,” said Dr. Lee Schrader, executive director of FRHS. “This event not only brings our community together for a day of fun and camaraderie but also raises essential funds to support our programs and services for animals in need.”

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Fayette Regional Humane Society, helping to provide food, medical care, and shelter for homeless and neglected animals. Your participation and generosity will make a significant difference in the lives of these animals and contribute to the ongoing efforts to promote animal welfare in our community.

Registration Information:

Foursome: $240

Sponsorship Opportunities: Various sponsorship packages are available, offering businesses and individuals the chance to support a great cause while gaining valuable exposure. The deadline to sponsor the event is June 12.

To register for the tournament or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the FRHS website at www.fayetteregionalhumane.org or stop by its Animal Care and Adoption Center Tuesday through Saturday, open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Join us for a day of golf, fun, and giving back at the FORE! The Animals Golf Tournament. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of animals in need,” the release states.

About the Fayette Regional Humane Society:

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a nonprofit organization committed to championing the welfare of animals. Its core mission revolves around rescuing animals in distress, offering care for homeless pets, and advocating for the vital causes of adoption and spay/neuter initiatives. Operating within the Fayette County region, the society extends its services to encompass spay/neuter procedures, support for community cats, adoption programs, basic medical assistance, and humane law enforcement efforts. To learn more about The Fayette Regional Humane Society and its ongoing endeavors, please visit fayetteregionalhumane.org.