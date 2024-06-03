SSCC announces honors lists for spring semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for spring semester 2023-24.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Students from Clinton County:

Named to the President’s List – Lynchburg: Breyanna Hutchinson; Martinsville: Kayla Bradshaw; New Vienna: Katelyn Carey, Eddie Crowe, Emmarson Trimble; Sabina: Paige Fetters, Marianne Price; Wilmington: Aubrey Cox, Alexia Frazier, Ariel Hodge, Alyk Lippincott

Named to the Dean’s List – Blanchester: Robert Surface; Martinsville: Cody Kidd, Wallace Mckenzie; New Vienna: Haley Boysel, Cheyenne Reed; Sabina: Molly Seabaugh; Wilmington: Dylan Cole, Emily Cook, McKenzie Frazier, Isaac Hart, Andre Sanchez Garrett

Students from Fayette County:

Named to the President’s List – Washington Court House: Addyson Butts, Nathaniel Crichton, Caleb Hamrick, Katherine Hynes, Felicia Mathews, Shelby Wolfe

Named to the Dean’s List – Greenfield: Jenna Hoppes; Washington Court House: Bryce Baird, Drew Ferguson, Donnley Kasberg, Pashence Kitteral, Stacey Miller, Natalee Payton, Madilyn Roshto, Brittany Thomas

