Page commissioned as a 2nd Lt. into the Ohio Army National Guard

Dylan Page was recently commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Ohio Army National Guard. Submitted photo

Dylan Page, son of Dawn and David Page and graduate of Miami Trace High School, was commissioned as a second lieutenant into the Ohio Army National Guard on May 5. He graduated from Ohio State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate with a master of public administration and a master of applied economics, according to a news release.

Page will serve as a staff intelligence officer for the U.S. Army and will attend the basic officer leadership course at the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence in Arizona.

Achievement is nothing new for Page. His graduate degrees were his third and fourth degrees from Ohio State, and he returns in August to start his doctoral program. His field of study will be public policy and management, with a focus on understanding organizational culture and identity through the behaviors, actions, and styles of leaders. He plans to form his dissertation around applications within the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.

While at Cadet Summer Training in 2023, he received an outstanding rating—the highest rating achievable by a cadet. This rating is evaluated based on physical fitness, leadership, Gradcharacter, teamwork, and resilience, including the Army Combat Fitness Test, Land Navigation, Basic Rifle Marksmanship, Squad Situational Training Exercises, Warrior Task Training, Rappel and Confidence Courses, Battle March and Shoot, foot marches, and leadership roles in Field Training Exercises.

Throughout his experience in Ohio State’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and the wider Army, Page said he is most proud of the trust placed in him to cultivate and develop soldiers. Unlike the public and private sectors, the Armed Forces have relied upon its all-volunteer force for over 50 years now, highlighting the importance of investment, development, and refinement of its inherited talent. According to Page, inherited talent with robust development is the core underpinning that allows the Army and its sister branches to bring individuals from different races, socioeconomic statuses, genders, places, and ideologies together to continually execute the most intense, precise, and daunting missions with success. He is thankful for the support the country shows its warfighters.

Page resides in Columbus and plans to purchase a home soon. For over a year, he has been working with a government contractor that provides professional services, mostly in the language and interpretation areas, to the Department of State and Department of Defense. He operates their strategic initiatives and helps align company actions with the strategic plan. He is a former 88M within the Ohio Army National Guard and holds a bachelor’s of science in political science and a bachelor’s of science in public policy analysis, magna cum laude with honors, as well. For his excellence in studies, Page was elected into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s most prestigious collegiate honor society.