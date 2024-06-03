Fayette County Public Health will sponsor the second annual “Splash Bash” at the Jeffersonville Pool on June 24. Admission is free to all, sponsored by Fayette County Public Health. FCPH staff will be on hand with information, games and prizes from 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. If the event is rained out, the make up date will be June 27. Submitted photos Free pool day sponsored by FCPH set for June 24 Free pool day sponsored by FCPH set for June 24 Free pool day sponsored by FCPH set for June 24

JEFFERSONVILLE — Get ready for a day of sun and fun as Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) presents a free community pool day — the “Splash Bash” — at the Jeffersonville Pool on June 24.

This community event will feature games, prizes, and valuable information about public health programs.

Admission to the pool will be completely free for all attendees, sponsored by FCPH. The event will be held at the Jeffersonville Pool at 42 Colonial Drive, Jeffersonville, starting at 12 p.m. Health department staff will be there until 4:30 p.m.

There will be games and prizes. The FCPH team will also be present to provide valuable information about their public health programs, including Help Me Grow, immunizations, reproductive health, and wellness, environmental health and more.

If the pool is closed due to inclement weather, the rain date for this event will take place on June 27.

For more information about Fayette County Public Health’s programs, please visit faycohd.org or call us at 740-335-5910.