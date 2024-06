Fayette County Public Health will offer sports physicals by appointment only this summer.

Dates are:

June 11 – 8:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

June 18 – 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

July 9 – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 11 – 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

August 1 – 1 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

The cost is $20 and appointments are required. Schedule by calling 740-335-5910.