FAC honors Spring season athletes

The Frontier Athletic Conference held its Spring Sports banquet at the Grace Community Church in Washington C.H., Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Above are the First Team, All-FAC baseball players. (front, l-r); Mason Brown, Chillicothe; Will Miller, Washington; Nolan Johnson, Noah Ernst and Gaven Jones, all of Jackson. Jones was the FAC Player of the Year; (back, l-r); Kaden Penwell, McClain; Evan Lynch and John Wall, Washington and Boston Campbell, Jackson. Not pictured: Brady Armstrong and Cooper Enochs, Miami Trace. Photos courtesy of Christy Wall All-FAC honorees in softball were recognized at the FAC’s Spring Sports Banquet Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (front, l-r); Ella McCarty, Miami Trace; Morgan Webb, Chillicothe; Lillie Eberts and K.J. Worsham, Jackson; Camryn Spruell, Hillsboro, Player of the Year; (back, l-r); Olivia Stegbauer and Leah Lovett, McClain; Addison Knisley, Washington; C.J. Rittenger, Chillicothe; Serenity Taylor, Jackson and Mylea Fridley, Hillsboro. The winners of the various events at the FAC track meet are First Team, All-FAC and were recognized at the conference’s Spring Sports Banquet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Grace Community Church in Washington C.H. (front, l-r); Kiera Archer, Alana McKenzie, Katherine McCallum, Ali Mathis, Ella Strauch, all of Chillicothe; Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Luca Matesic, Kaitlyn Jett and Lily Barnes, all of McClain; (back, l-r); Lillian Mapes, Jackson; Aysha Haney, Washington; Jailyn Williams, Kobie Miles, Alizeh Hudson, Meredith Dietrick, and Olivia Covault, all of Hillsboro; Larah Henson and Becca Bergstrom, McClain. The top track athletes in the Frontier Athletic Conference were recognized at the Spring Sports Banquet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Grace Community Church in Washington C.H. (front, l-r); Collin Swackhammer, Jahari Pitts, Ryan Howland, Chris Sowders, Tate Davis, Corbin Winkle, Ayden Clemons, all of Hillsboro; (middle, l-r); Mason Coffman, Washington; Lucas Rinehart, Jayden Beverly, Kaiden Koch, Victor Tanner, Shawn Smith, and Cayden Lee, all of Chillicothe; (back, l-r); Brice Perkins and Asher LeBeau, Miami Trace; J.T. Hammons, Christian Gillum, Ryan Stewart, Josh Hutchinson, all of Jackson. The top tennis players in the Frontier Athletic Conference were recognized at the FAC’s Spring Sports Banquet Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Grace Community Church in Washington C.H. (l-r); Jonah Goddard, Miami Trace; Nathan Upthegrove and Mason Mullins, Washington; Landon Smith, Jackson, Player of the Year and, from Chillicothe, J.B. Maravilla, Asher Pendell and Noah Flores. Not pictured, Blake Bagheri, Washington and Ethan Crabtree, Jackson.

