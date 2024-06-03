11 non-profits receive donations from the Charitable Foundation

A total of $46,000 was distributed to 11 Fayette County non-profit organizations at the recent annual meeting of the Charitable Foundation of Fayette County, according to Foundation President Richard Davidson.

The Charitable Foundation is a not-for-profit-organization, founded in 1953 which secures funds, invests the funds and, once a year, distributes the income from those funds to Fayette County non-profit organizations.

This year’s recipient organizations are: Choral Society, Community Band, Commission on Aging, Life Pregnancy Center, Jeffersonville Cub Scout Troup 67, Jeffersonville Library, Humane Society, Second Chance Center of Hope, Junior Achievement, Heritage Memorial Church Food Pantry, and DECA.

In other business, the group selected four new trustees: Kendra Redd-Hernandez, Mandy Miller, Jess Weade, and Rick Meade for a term on the board. Davidson was re-elected as president, David Penwell vice president, and Weade as secretary-treasurer.

An individual wanting to leave something lasting for the good of the community or any non-profit organization wishing to submit a request for funding should contact secretary-treasurer Weade or any trustee of the Foundation.