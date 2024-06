2024 Baseball State Tournament Pairings

Home team listed first.

All games at Canal Park, Akron.

Pairings shown with final state rank by Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Division II

Parma Padua Franciscan vs. No. 6 Hamilton Badin, Friday, June 7, 10 a.m.

Wintersville Indian Creek vs. No. 12 Beloit West Branch, Friday, June 7, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m.

Division I

Twinsburg vs. No. 4 Delaware Olentangy Berlin, Friday, June 7, 4 p.m.

Perrysburg vs. No. 7 Mason, Friday, June 7, 7 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m.

Division III

Minford vs. No. 4 Millbury Lake, Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Heath vs. No. 20 Apple Creek Waynedale, Saturday, June 8, 1 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m.

Division IV

Fort Recovery vs. Jeromesville Hillsdale, Saturday, June 8, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Berlin Hiland vs. No. 4 Russia, Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m.