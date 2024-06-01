Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash Mason Coffman places 4th at State in 100-meter dash

DAYTON — It was another bright, sunny day at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium Saturday, June 1 for the final day of the 2024 State track meet.

Washington High School’s Mason Coffman returned refreshed and ready after Friday’s preliminaries in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and was set to roll in the 100-meter finals.

Coffman ended his high school career and cemented his legacy in the annals of Washington High School track by placing fourth in a time of 11.10.

Junior Coy Hyre of Brookville won the Division II State championship in the 100-meters with a time of 10.65.

Coffman’s friendly rival from Minford, sophomore Peyton Caudill, placed sixth in 11.11. A scant .12 of a second separated third from seventh place.

There was a rare drone delay right before the finals of the 100-meter dash.

The public address announcer spoke about the rules the University Dayton and/or the Dayton City Schools have regarding drones flying over public events.

The announcer said that the meet would not continue until the flying object had landed.

The delay lasted for a few minutes until security escorted the person operating the drone and his friends out of the stadium.

Later on Saturday, Caudill placed eighth in the finals of the 200-meter dash in 22.97.

Hyre doubled up as the State champion with a time of 21.61.

Coffman becomes the first male athlete from Washington to place as high as fourth since Laike Wallace placed fourth at State in the 300-meter hurdles in 2012.

“I’m happy with it,” Coffman said of finishing fourth in the 100-meter dash at State. “I wish I could’ve done more. Obviously, times weren’t there, for anyone today.

“It’s kind of a weird feeling when you have those types of times in the finals,” Coffman said. “As long as it’s consistent throughout the board, you know you’re doing things right. Fourth in the State, it’s a good step going into college track, but, you wish you could have done more. I wish we could’ve gotten more guys here to State.”

Coffman is a young man with faith and he quickly mentioned that in his post-race remarks.

“Like always, I thank the Lord above, for giving me the talents and the abilities and the people around me that support me to be able to do what I do,” Coffman said. “Not only on the track, but also to excel in life.

“I’d like to thank my parents and my extended family for always being there,” Coffman said. “Whether it was taking me to practice, or just being here for me at the meets. All the people in the stands right now. I haven’t even seen all the people.”

A great number of family, friends and teammates were on hand to cheer for Mason and root him on. He was able to meet them and talk with them and receive their love and appreciation after his race and the medal ceremony.

“Just knowing I have so many supporters out here who were willing to drive up here to watch me run, it just means a lot,” Coffman said. “It shows how tight our community is.”

“He’s a very driven young man,” Washington Blue Lion head track coach Louis Reid said. “He’s goal-oriented. While he was upset about not making it to the finals in the 200, he was able to put it behind him.

“He had a goal of being on top of the podium,” Reid said. “Even though he didn’t reach that goal, we still finished top four. He was fourth and that’s incredible. That just goes to show all the hard work that he’s put in.

“He really is a great student-athlete,” Reid said. “I’m proud of all the work he’s done, both on and off the track. He’s been a great mentor to our younger athletes. I’m sure he’s going to do great things at Marshall.

“You hope your student-athletes finish on the podium and he did,” Reid said. “It’s rare, you know. Most student-athletes, 99 percent I feel, almost, their careers end without ever making it on the podium. He did that. He pulled that off.

“I’m very proud of Mason, very proud,” Reid said. “I’m definitely going to miss him and miss his leadership. I’m sure he’ll stop and check in. It was a good day for him.”

“I remember back in junior high, when I first started getting into track, I saw him at a couple of indoor meets,” Peyton Caudill said. “I went up and talked to him. I really looked up to him.

“Going into high school, we started training together,” Caudill said. “This past winter we really formed a close bond, training twice a week. It’s really brought us together. It’s really been fun.”

Coffman’s high school track career has now come to an end following a fourth place finish at State in the 100-meter dash.

So, what’s next for Mason Coffman this summer before he leaves for Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia?

“I have some summer workouts that Marshall has given me,” Coffman said. “I’ll probably take a week break, maybe two if I’m feeling nice to myself. Once I hit those summer workouts, (I’ll) try and be ready for fall workouts. Those are gruesome. I’m going to try and come in in shape and be ready for that.

“The next thing is indoor track and then outdoor track,” Coffman said. “Indoor track will start right at the end of football season. Training for it starts right away. I’ll just try to get as ready as possible. That’s going to be a big determining factor on what I can do in college and where I’m going to come in at.”

A great wide world lays before Coffman as he steps out from the friendly surroundings of Washington Court House and Fayette County.

Is the world ready for Mason Coffman?

Well, Mason Coffman is ready to accept the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead.

“Most definitely,” Coffman said. “Not just athletically. I’m going (to college) for marketing. I want to be in the sales industry. I’m excited for that, as well.

“Just branching out a little bit,” Coffman said. “I’m a homebody, so I think it will be good for me to get out and meet some new people; kind of network and get those experiences.”

Coffman, recipient of the 2024 Clarence A. Christman Jr. Award, has been named Academic, All-Ohio.