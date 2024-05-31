WC Community Summer Theatre to present ‘Into the Woods’

Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre will present the beloved musical, “Into the Woods,” with four performances on July 18, 19 and 20, at 7:30 p.m., and July 21, at 2:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre, Boyd Cultural Arts Center, on the campus of Wilmington College.

The production is under the direction of Bryan Wallingford, a long-time Summer Theatre performer and WC’s assistant professor of theatre. Matt Spradlin is coordinating the music direction and will conduct the 14-piece orchestra while Amy Gray serves as rehearsal accompanist. Cole Haugh is providing choreography and movement direction while J. Wynn Alexander is handling scenic design; Becky Haines, lighting design; and Tara Lydy, costume design. Linda Mead is managing the scene shop.

With a Tony Award-winning book and score by James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods is both enchanting and touching. Musical numbers include “Children Will Listen,” “On the Steps of the Palace,” “Giants in the Sky” and “No One Is Alone.”

The cast features Tricia Heys as the witch, Tadeo Palafox as the baker, Bekah Wall as the baker’s wife, Sterling Goodwin as Jack, Kyleigh Caves as Little Red Ridinghood, Isabella Gentile as Cinderella, Carlie McCoy as Rapunzel, Timothy Larrick as Mysterious Man and Cherie Cooper-Darragh as the narrator. Kevin Wall and Luke Ruther play the two princes and Shadrach Brausch portrays the wolf. Jessica Yankel plays Jack’s mother with Tonja Ruther as Cinderella’s stepmother and Ollie Basta and Birdy Orebaugh as the stepsisters. Matt Purkey and Jessica Fair portray Cinderella’s father and mother, respectively. Joining them are Cecelia Hunt as Granny, Gary Smith as the steward and Claudia Fowler as the giant. Alex Rhinehart will puppeteer the cow, Milky White, and Lindsay Lydy and Josie Heys are taking on the roles of Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, respectively. The ensemble is complemented by Otto Cipollini, Ellie Craig, Bo Frye, Riley Griffin, Simon Heys, Carissa Preston, Emma Schnecker and Colin Wood.

Reservations are available exclusively at wc.booktix.com. Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on June 10. All tickets are $17. If you have questions or need assistance, please call the Theatre Box Office on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m., at 937-481-2267. This production is not recommended for young children due to staged violence and adult themes.