Kids’ activity table available at Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — June 1 is National Dinosaur Day….as well as Heimlich Maneuver and Barefoot day, among many others. One could ask: who comes up with these observance dates? And who knows about and observes them? Well, if you have a young child in your family, many days may be dominated by a dinosaur focus. And the fascination provides the opportunity for learning and discussion, books and excavations, and perhaps even a wish on the part of adults to move on to some other obsession.

The end of the school year marks the season for travel, pools, more library visits and summer reading programs, camps and camping, fishing and an endless attempt to fill the days with engaging activities. One can engage children’s curiosity about dinosaurs and other creatures through public library resources, drawings and play acting, and home created “excavations,” using pretend bones made of sticks or cleaned, boiled and buried chicken bones. Or activities might involve travel and more expense.

No doubt capitalizing on the fascination with dinosaurs, Ohio has a wealth of dinosaur-related opportunities. Here are some places which may be worth a summer visit:

The dinosaur gallery in the Columbus Natural History Museum;

Dino-ROAR! in Medina;

Akron Fossils and Science Center;

African Safari Wildlife park (“20 moving, roaring, life-sized”) in Port Clinton;

Dinosaur Hall in the Cincinnati Museum Center;

Trammel Fossil Park in Sharonville (near Cincinnati);

COSI Dinosaur Gallery (Columbus).

And, while not Ohio, but so very close….The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis with various interactive dinosaur programs.

And of course Saturday, June 1 is also Fayette County Farmers Market day! Children shopping with parents at the market this week can stop by the Kids Activity Table at the Info Booth to make a Dragonfly, Butterfly, or Flower pencil topper with Mrs. Debra. David Zinn, Appalachian Balladeer, will be providing the market music.

A representative from Community Action will be at the Fayette County Farmers Market June 1 and June 8 to assist seniors in making an online application for the 2024 Senior Farmers Market $50 produce benefit. Community Action is also available weekdays on a limited basis, appointment required, for assistance in the online application. Please call Community Action for a weekday appointment at 740-335-7282. Other program questions may be directed to David Persinger, market manager, at 740-606-3467.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa (rom peach to hot), 5 salad dressings (including blueberry vinaigrette) and 3 BBQ sauce flavors. Sampling tomato and bacon salad dressing.

Engeti (Alana Walters & Janet Bick): dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, cakes, brownies, pies, cookies, and other baked goods.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Elderberry jelly (with farm grown berries and honey),garlic scapes, green garlic, leaf lettuce, plants (heirloom tomatoes, herbs, native perennial flowering plants and trees), sourdough crackers.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Pies, yeast breads and rolls, cinnamon buns, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, cakes, bars, whoopie pies, buckeyes and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, sugar, pineapple, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, macadamia nut, lemon bars and lemon crinkle cookies.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): crocheted items—amigurumi (plush stuffed toys), wearables, baby items, and kitchen items. Stickers.

PPCF/ The Jam Man (David Persinger): Jams/jellies/fruit butters including peach, cherry, red raspberry, red raspberry jalapeno, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, rhubarb, blackberry, black raspberry, Brazilian pineapple, pineapple habanero, peach flamingo, plum, triple berry, and blueberry jams. Hot pepper and triple hot pepper jellies, ginger pear preserves, and apple butter. Also, chocolate Texas sheet cakes with or without pecans.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted customer favorite coffee products, including Limited Edition Bourbon Barrel Aged coffee (perfect for Father’s Day). New: coffee air fresheners for the coffee lovers car.

The Casual Gourmet (Jason Gilmore): Assorted baked goods.

Teter Farm (Owen and Kate Teter): Radishes, spring onions, houseplants, strawberry hanging baskets, small cut flower bouquets.

Windy Hen Acres (Jeff Shepherd & Angie Nichols): Farm fresh eggs & assorted pottery

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— signs, tables, gnomes, as well as bird feeders (freestanding and hanging) and hanging bird houses. Wooden solar mushrooms and sunflowers. Crocheted items including a variety of stuffed animals, kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread and other baked goods. Sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh spring produce, including spring onions and salad greens. Bedding plants: vegetables, herbs and flowering.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Baby essentials including hand crochet blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crocheted kitchen dish cloths, pot scrubbers and poured wax melts in over 50 scents. (Note: Nancy will not be attending the market June 5 and June 8)

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.