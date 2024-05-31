Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato
WEDNESDAY
Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit
FRIDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 3-7 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers Support Group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11 a.m. Birthday Bash for January-June birthdays
11:30 a.m. Lunch