Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of June 3-7 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Beef taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, fruit, shredded lettuce/tomato

WEDNESDAY

Boneless chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn, warm dinner roll, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Spaghetti & meatballs, green beans, tossed salad, warm garlic toast, fruit

FRIDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of June 3-7 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. Caregivers Support Group

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11 a.m. Birthday Bash for January-June birthdays

11:30 a.m. Lunch