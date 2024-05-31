Coffman qualifies to State finals in 100-meter dash

Mason Coffman of Washington, second from right, runs in the prelims of the 100-meter dash at the Division II State track meet Friday, May 31, 2024. Coffman qualified to Saturday’s finals with a time of 11.13. He is seeded No. 7 in the finals. Photo by Caleb Brannigan Washington’s Mason Coffman (at left) at the start of the third heat of the 100-meter dash next to Tyler Thompson of Oak Harbor at the Division II State track meet Friday, May 31, 2024. Photo by Caleb Brannigan Mason Coffman, recent Washington High School graduate, is shown second from right in a preliminary race of the 200-meters at the Division II State track meet at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium Friday, May 31, 2024. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Peyton Caudill of Minford (left) greets Washington’s Mason Coffman at the conclusion of the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash at the Division II State track meet Friday, May 31, 2024 at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

DAYTON — A member of the Washington High School graduating Class of 2024, Mason Coffman, made his State tournament debut at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium Friday morning, May 31.

He ran in the third heat of the 100-meter prelims, qualifying to Saturday’s finals with a time of 11.13. That time was good enough to win his heat.

He will run in the finals of the 100-meter dash at 10:10 a.m.

Peyton Caudill of Minford also qualified to Saturday’s finals. He was eighth-fastest in a time of 11.05.

Coy Hyre, a junior from Brookville, set the pace and leads the field with a time of 10.57.

Coffman came back Friday shortly after noon to run in the 200-meter dash prelims.

Unfortunately, this race did not go as well for Coffman.

He placed 10th out of 18 runners over three heats with a time of 22.23.

Hyre had the fastest 200-meter time, 21.51, which is one of the 25 fastest times in Ohio this year.

Caudill, who helped push Coffman during the District and Regional meets, grabbed the final qualifying spot of eighth with a time of 22.14.

“Mason is going to be a finalist in the 100-meter dash, so we’re going to focus on that,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “We’ll get a good night’s rest tonight and lock in for the 100 tomorrow.

“He ran well here,” Reid said. “He just tightened up a little bit (in the 200). It was a close race there.

“The fact that he is a finalist in the 100-meters at State is a big accomplishment,” Reid said. “We haven’t had a boy make the finals in a running event at State since, I want to say, 2010 or ‘11. There is nothing to hang our head about. We’ll be back tomorrow, that’s the most important thing, and we’ll get locked back in.

“I think nerves play a big part (at State), especially it being his first time,” Reid said. “I’m sure that played somewhat of a role. He ran really well and that’s what we’re happy with.”

There was no question the young man was disappointed after his 200-meter prelim. He must put those feelings aside overnight and come back for the 100-meter dash finals Saturday morning.

“Not great,” Coffman said in describing how he was feeling after the 200-meter prelims. “Not too bad about the 100, I’m not worried about that. But, it just sucks to arguably run your worst race on the biggest stage.

“I just have to move on and try to clear my head and just be ready for this final tomorrow,” Coffman said.

Coffman had lots of support Friday from family, coaches and teammates and their continued support should stand him in good stead for Saturday.