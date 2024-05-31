A healthy, quick and delicious recipe

Hello!

With the warm spring almost summer weather upon us, I don’t have a lot of time to spend in the kitchen making meals.

It’s mowing and the garden taking up a lot of my time. Not that I’m complaining, I love being outside.

So, I make recipes that are delicious and healthy and quick to do. We still have to take a little time to eat.

This week’s recipe kind of fills all of the above. It’s got such a good flavor, quick, and it does make enough for a family or in my case, several meals.

This recipe calls for a bag of popcorn chicken. If you want to you can put some chicken cut up into small pieces in the oven and bake them or in an air fryer. I prefer that over the chicken you buy in a bag. First I cut up chicken breast in bite size pieces, then roll them in Italian bread crumbs, salt them a little and then bake them or air fry them.

I also prefer using pineapple tidbits instead of the pineapple chunks. I love pineapple but I think it seems to work better in smaller pieces.

This can be served over rice, or noodles or just plain. It’s packed with flavor so no matter how you decide to serve it, it’s wonderful.

My personal favorite is to make some rice, put it in a 9×13 pan and make the sweet and sour chicken and pour over the rice. Refrigerate the leftovers.

Easy Sweet and Sour Chicken

Ingredients

24-ounce bag of popcorn chicken

1 Tablespoon vegetable oil

1 green bell pepper, large diced

1 red bell pepper, large diced

1 cup sweet onion large, diced.

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup pineapple juice (you can use the juice from the canned pineapple.

1/3 cup white vinegar

2/3 cup sugar

2 ½ Tablespoons ketchup

½ teaspoon salt

1 Tablespoon water

1 Tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup pineapple chunks in 100% juice, drained (reserve juice)

Instructions

1. Cook chicken in the oven or air fryer as per the instructions on the package. Set it aside.

2. In a large wok or skillet over medium heat, add vegetable oil and let it heat.

3. When the oil is hot, add bell peppers, onions and cook until they get a little charred and soften. About five to eight minutes.

4. To the skillet add (1/3 cup) water, pineapple juice, vinegar, sugar, ketchup, and salt. Bring it to a simmer.

5. In a small bowl, combine one tablespoon of water and one tablespoon cornstarch.

6. Once the mixture in the skillet starts simmering, slowly pour in the cornstarch mixture while constantly whisking. Keep whisking until the sauce thickens.

7. Immediately add the popcorn chicken and pineapple chunks to the skillet and toss it in the sauce until the chicken is fully coated and heated through.

8. Serve it right away with rice, or your favorite side.

9. Enjoy!