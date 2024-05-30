What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Erica Carlson instructs participants on how to twist their own balloon animals. Submitted photos Children and families enjoyed Balloon Animal Art with Picasso the live Turtle at Grace Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 29. Erica Carlson and her 40-year-old box turtle, Picasso.

Wednesday, May 29, was an exciting day at the Carnegie Public Library. The day began with a balloon art extravaganza with Erica Carlson, children’s book author and balloon artist with over 25 years of experience, and her 40-year-old box turtle, Picasso. Erica and Picasso entertained a crowd of 130 kids and families with her balloon twisting skills! Afterward, folks gathered at the library for face painting, more balloon animals, crafts, and Summer Reading Program registration. Between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., we had over 150 children and parents visit the library! Children signed their name in the Big Book of Summer Reading. The Big Blue Bus was here for the first time this summer providing free lunches to local children, and What the Float food truck was here serving up delicious ice cream treats.

If you haven’t registered for the Summer Reading Program yet, there is still time! You can visit us in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or sign up online on our Beanstack website at cplwcho.beanstack.org. Children, teens, and adults can all sign up for the Summer Reading Program! Once you register, stop in to pick up your coupon prize pack including coupons for Two Scoops of Sugar, Ohio State Parks, Donatos, and the Ohio State Fair. Registration in the Summer Reading Program also makes you eligible for weekly prize drawings! Once you complete the challenge, children and teens are entered into the grand prize drawing to win a bike, and adults are entered into the grand prize drawing to win a Fitbit, all courtesy of Adena Health System.

Preschoolers are invited to Storytimes every Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Children can learn, play, and work in our garden on Mondays at 10 a.m. Join in a rotation of clubs including Game Club, Book Club, Ukulele Club and Writing Club. Sign Up for Camp! We once again offer STEM Camp, Creativity Camp, and Discovery Camp. Come to Bubble and Lego programs, and to our Annual Bike Bash Parade. Crystal Clear Science returns with her fun and educational science show, and we welcome the Ohio School of Falconry to teach us about Raptors.

Meet us at one of our Fayette Field Trips as we visit Washington Fire Department, the City Service Department, John Deere Ag-Pro, Deer Creek Dam, and the Fayette County Airport.

Teens are invited to Cat Yoga and Boba Tea at Kitty’s Catfe, Level up your Ramen at the library and Disc Golf 101 at the Soldier’s Row course.

For adults, our popular Saturday programs Crafternoon, Crochet for Adults, and “Bring Your Own Book Club” continue. Also check out “Read Like a Librarian,” “Bog Girl 2024” and “Libby and Lemonade.”

All programs are free unless otherwise noted. Some programs require registration. For details about the reading challenge or any of the fun summer programs, please visit us at the library. Calendars and information are also available at cplwcho.org and on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.