Tickets still available for Second Chance Adult Prom

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Time is running out to purchase tickets to the Adult Prom to benefit Second Chance Center of Hope for its operating expenses.

Since their funding cuts, they are using various methods of raising money, like this prom, selling raffle tickets, selling candy bars, and hosting dinners.

This event will be held on June 15 at Champions Grill, Washington C.H., for persons over 18 years of age. A date-night event, and dress is casual to dressy, your choice.

There will be local baked goods, prom photos, a silent auction, music by a DJ, a cash bar, and large door prizes of a large standing swimming pool, and a firepit. Tickets are $5 each for these prizes with winners to be drawn on prom night. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets are $50 single and $75 for a couple. Those interested can pay via Venmo at Chiquita-ANash, Paypal at [email protected], and Cash App at $20secondchances, or visit the Second Chance office at 420 W. Oakland Ave. The door prize tickets can be purchased using the same methods.

A baked Ziti dinner will be offered on May 31, family size for $25, and single size $10, dinners being available between 2-5 p.m., to include green beans and garlic bread. Pick-up dinners at the Second Chance location on West Oakland Avenue. There will also be a bake sale.

Contact Second Chance, Chiquita Nash, director, at 740-620-4133 for more information.