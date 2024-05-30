County Auditor’s Board of Revisions holds annual meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Auditor’s Office Board of Revisions held its annual meeting Wednesday to consider complaints regarding the valuation and tax rates of their property.

Those in attendance were Brenda Mossbarger, auditor, Penny Patton, treasurer, Jim Garland, county commissioner, Rick Mead, deputy auditor, and Gary Riley, of Integrity Appraisers.

According to the agenda, the complaint by Gary Lyons was cancelled. The second scheduled case regarding Mark Pitstick was considered a “no show” and case was closed. The Washington CH Leesburg Investments case was settled.

The only case heard was Robinson Investments Ltd vs Washington CH Schools. Attorney Jeremy Neff, of Cincinnati, represented the school system regarding taxes collected to benefit the school district using current market valuation. Neff made his presentation regarding the school district on the record. Since no one was in attendance for Robinson Investments to defend their position, the case will be settled using the sales price of $2,250,000 for 3095 Kenskill Ave.

Riley said that smaller homes go up in valuation faster than very expensive homes. He tries to do valuations by neighborhoods and current house conditions, he said.

It was stated that next year will be the re-evaluation for all properties in Fayette County for adjustments in property tax valuations. These new valuations will be reflected in the next tax billings of 2025.