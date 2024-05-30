Community Calendar

The following local meetings and events are scheduled:

Senior Farmers Market Coupons – June 1 and June 8

A representative from Community Action will be at the Fayette County Farmers Market June 1 and June 8 to assist seniors in making an online application for the 2024 Senior Farmers Market $50 produce benefit. Community Action is also available weekdays on a limited basis, appointment required, for assistance in the online application. Please call Community Action for a weekday appointment at 740-335-7282. Other program questions may be directed to David Persinger, market manager, at 740-606-3467.

Retired Teachers meeting – June 6

On June 6, the Fayette County Retired Teachers will meet at Grace Methodist Church. The social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with the meal to follow at noon. The cost of the meal is $13 and reservations can be made to Elise Garringer. The organization’s scholarship recipient will be in attendance. Anna Shuler from Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health will be the speaker. The organization will assign picnic pals for its newest retirees for the August meeting and have a 50/50 raffle.

Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting – June 11

The Fayette Metropolitan Housing Authority will be having its regular quarterly meeting on June 11 at 11 a.m. at Our Place Restaurant in Washington Court House.

MTHS Class of 1974’s 50th reunion – Sept. 27, 28

The Miami Trace High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50-year class reunion for Sept. 27 and 28. If you graduated that year, please call Robin Beekman at 740-426-8897 with your current address.