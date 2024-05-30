Commissioners award courthouse elevator contract

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Commissioners met early Wednesday morning to discuss the contract bids for the renovation of the county courthouse elevator.

In attendance other than the commissioners were, Common Pleas Court Judge David Bender, Clerk of Courts Sandy Wilson, Court Administrator Carmen Baird, Prosecutor Jess Weade, and observing was Donald Fleak. Attending via video conference were Juvenile Court Judge Mary King, Carla Melvin, HR Department, and Jason Funderburg, project manager.

After much discussion, it was determined that the court will make accommodations for anyone who cannot climb the stairs, or handicap person, such as in a wheelchair, to meet on the first floor of the building. For example, the clerk’s office will have a staff member occupy a first floor room to accept court filings, etc.

King said she will utilize the back room of the Law Library to hold probate court hearings to accommodate the handicapped, if necessary, during the elevator down time.

Bender said he will also make court accommodations, if necessary, for any court hearings that are scheduled during the 12-16 weeks the elevator will be inaccessible. For example, he said that he has made arrangements with the judge of the Washington Municipal Court to use their courtroom, when necessary. The schedules will be coordinated to make this happen, he said.

Commissioner Dan Dean said he was very thankful for the courts’ cooperation in this effort.

As a result of this meeting, it was determined that the commissioners’ expenditure of $80-100,000 for a lift-tram to be placed on the historical stairway of the courthouse would be unnecessary. It would have been a one-time expensive expenditure for only a four-month usage, after which it would have to be removed. With the court staff being willing to make concessions for court services, this saves taxpayer money in the long run.

Finally, Schindler Elevator Corporation, of Columbus, was awarded the contract for $374,974 to be paid for with court funds. The addition to the contract amount was to include a new box unit (the area for standing as the elevator rises or descends) in the elevator to allow for the updated technology necessary.

One of the stipulations for the work to be started in November 2024 by the contractor was to have all the necessary equipment and parts ordered and on hand, so as not to delay the renovation work, according to discussions.

The hours of the Law Library on the first floor of the courthouse will still be available, or possibly adjusted slightly to accommodate a hearing in the backroom area, according to Judge King.

All court services will be available during any renovation downtime. All the courthouse services will be provided, and all staff members are willing to accommodate the public to accomplish the goal of having a new, reliable elevator for service well into the future.