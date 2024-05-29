WCHCS recognizes United Way Donors of the Month

The WCHCS United Way Donors of the Month (left to right): Lee Anne Picklesimer of Cherry Hill Primary School, Shannon Bartruff of Washington High School, Denise Johnson of Belle Aire Intermediate School, Gary Campbell of WCHCS Central Office, and representing Tracy Parks of Washington Middle School are coworkers Marisa Smith and Robin Riley accepting on her behalf. Submitted photo

To celebrate community engagement, Washington Court House City Schools recently spotlighted their May United Way Donors of the Month. The honorees, representing each building within the district, exemplify a commitment to philanthropy and community support.

The recipients for the month of May are as follows:

· Cherry Hill Primary School: Lee Anne Picklesimer

· Belle Aire Intermediate School: Denise Johnson

· Washington Middle School: Tracy Parks

· Washington High School: Shannon Bartruff

· WCHCS Central Office: Gary Campbell

To encourage participation in the school’s ongoing campaign and express gratitude to those who contribute, the district has a monthly tradition of selecting one donor from each building for special recognition as the Donor of the Month. The honorees are rewarded with the coveted front-of-the-parking-lot spot for the entire month.

“Washington Court House City Schools is proud to support our local United Way of Fayette County, as many of our students and families benefit from the important work they do in our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey. “From initiatives like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the food bank, and Community Action, as well as their many other supported agencies, we’re thankful for the incredible impact United Way has on Washington Court House and Fayette County.”

Proudly serving Fayette County for 70 years, United Way of Fayette County, Inc. is a non-profit organization that unites individuals and organizations in a collaborative, cost-effective effort to meet the human service needs of Fayette County.

For more information, visit unitedwayfayco.org.