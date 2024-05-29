WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

May 28

Vandalism: At 5:54 p.m., police officers spoke with the victim, who stated that she had just returned to her Vine Street residence when she observed that her front window had been broken by unknown person(s) and/or means. The victim was advised that an incident report would be completed.

May 27

Disorderly Conduct: At 8:50 p.m. while officers were performing a welfare check on Peabody Avenue, a male began to scream and curse at his mother. He was warned several times to cease his behavior and refused to do so. Charges were filed.

May 26

Domestic Violence: At 11:18 a.m., officers responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a domestic violence incident. A male offender was arrested during the investigation.

Domestic Violence: At 11:22 a.m., officers responded to South Elm Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. The officer had already departed prior to the arrival of officers. A warrant was prepared for the offender.

Obstructing Official Business: At 9:22 p.m. while on a traffic stop, the driver refused to provide any identification. After being requested numerous times, the driver was arrested for obstructing official business.