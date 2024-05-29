WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 28

Krisa J. Woods, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Holly M. Leonard, 49, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 7, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Winter J. Blevins, 23, 836 Peddicord Ave., expired registration.

Kaleb J. Kelch, 46, Hillsboro, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Joseph Fleishmann, 36, Grove City, domestic violence warrant.

May 27

David Burlile III, 26, 526 Peabody Ave., disorderly.

May 26

Jonathan E. Althouse, 24, 2023 Heritage Drive, domestic.

Derek Faris, 40, 4907 State Route 41, failure to dim, obstructing.

Michael Crone II, 34, 3448 US 22, license forfeiture.

May 25

Dylan Fowler, 25, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Jeffery A. Dillon, 46, Columbus, weapons under disability, using weapons while intoxicated, CCW, improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle, OVI, weaving.

Victoria R. Speakman, 22, Ashville, Ohio, non-compliance suspension.

Robin L. Sova, 50, Leesburg, speed.

Kalee D. Hensley, 25, 6605 Danville Road, speed.

May 24

Riehle M. Raines, 18, Chillicothe, speed.

Gary Mann Jr., 54, 914 Rawling St., window tint violation.

Echo N.M. Flora, 23, 692 Peddicord Ave., seat belt driver violation.

Alison L. Atwood, 26, 113 S. Main St. Apt. 205, seat belt passenger violation.

Jerald E. Rohrer, 89, 7 Heritage Court, backing without safety.

Carroll F. Woods Jr., 47, 4507 State Route 207, criminal simulation.