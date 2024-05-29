Washington Municipal Court crimes and traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Antonio Rosales, Cleveland, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Brad S. Card, 5 Vine St., Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $374, charge amended from domestic violence to disorderly conduct, fined $100 and costs, 30 days in jail, 11 days jail credit, balance suspended for two years of probation, complete counseling as directed.

Thomas E. Ward, 14338 SR 729, Jeffersonville, Ohio, assured clear distance ahead, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Phonvilay D. Khanthachack, Columbus, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

John O. Michaels, Baltimore, Maryland, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Genisis Ramos, Bronx, New York, failure to yield for emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathan D. Huff, Steubenville, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Stephanie R. Picard, Cincinnati, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jennifer A. King, Comfort, Texas, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jessica P. Ninchelser, Newark, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mosa H. Sheikh, Mason, Ohio, 96/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dillon A. Wilson, South Salem, Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Charles M. Mcquirt, Chillicothe, Ohio, 69/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mike A. Hernandez Paz, Whitehall, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Ryan N. Greeson, Wellsville, New York, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Benjamin W. Boone, Ferrum, Virginia, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Piper A. George, Terrace Park, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Grace Ehlers, Greenfield, Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lauren M. Kemper, Westerville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Myla R. Barnes, West Carrolton, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Smantha J. Shewalter, 5708 Inskeep Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caroline R. Stanton, Monrovia, Maryland, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Wendell A. Heard, Fredericksburg, Virginia, 90/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Britnie L. Kirkendall, 124 Summitt Ln., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Clint Arnold Jr., Columbus, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $120, case was waived by defendant.

Clint Arnold Jr., Columbus, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Sara N. Jefferson, Cincinnati, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Tonya K. Lane, Lexington, Ohio, 75/55 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.