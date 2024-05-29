Tickets now on sale for ENCORE’S ‘Footloose’

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The ENCORE Community Theater is thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for its highly-anticipated debut production, “Footloose.”

Featuring a star-student cast of local talent, audiences can look forward to an unforgettable summer theatrical experience, according to a news release.

Show Dates and Times:

· Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

· Sunday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at wchcs.org/tickets.

Rehearsals for “Footloose” are already underway, and the cast is brimming with excitement as they prepare to bring this dynamic show to life in the Historic Washington Auditorium.

ENCORE Community Theater, an extension of the Washington Court House ENCORE Foundation, is dedicated to fostering the arts within the community. This debut production of “Footloose” not only showcases local talent but also offers an exciting new opportunity for community engagement and artistic expression.

Don’t miss your chance to see this fun and heartwarming production. General admission tickets are priced at $10, with discounted rates of $8 available for seniors and students.

To get involved, contact Kevin Evans at 740-463-4835.