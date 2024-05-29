Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has new owner

Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has a new owner, Jeffrey L. Warner. Gail Allen | R-H photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — After going through the standard, lengthy foreclosure procedures in Ohio, the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville now has a new owner.

Jeffrey L. Warner, of Jeffersonville, purchased the property on March 25, 2024 and by deed recorded May 2, 2024 in the Fayette County Recorder’s Office.

Warner said the building is getting a remodel to restore it to the beautiful funeral home it once was and he wants to continue to serve the Jeffersonville area residents.

David Morrow sold the Morrow Funeral Home in 2007. Since that time, the purchaser reportedly did not keep up the facility and it went into foreclosure in May 2023.

The Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville was started in 1901 by Morrow’s grandfather, was passed down to Morrow’s father, then to him. Morrow’s has been a tradition in Jeffersonville, and Warner believes the tradition should continue to serve the community.

Warner is a graduate of Miami Trace High School, studied at Clark State Community College, works for the Fayette County Life Squad as a paramedic, is a firefighter and paramedic with the Jefferson Township Fire Department, and is also a paramedic with MedFlight. Warner also owns a farm and does farming in Jeffersonville.

Warner said when he is not working at one of his regular jobs, the remodeling will be his focus.