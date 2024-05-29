Local economic development discussed at commissioners’ meeting

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — At the Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting Monday, economic development was discussed regarding the Honda/LG plant construction coming along very well as scheduled.

The plant is being constructed just west of Ohio 729 and south of I-71 in Jefferson Township. Projected to reach an overall investment of $4.4 billion and create some 2,200 new jobs, the joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied to Honda auto plants to produce EVs to be sold in North America.

In other news, economic development directors, Chelsie Baker for the city, and Anthony Sanor for the county, presented to the commissioners a new website design which is currently being built to showcase Fayette County, Washington Court House and surrounding areas online. The commissioners gave input for possible improvements or items to highlight. The website will be updated and another presentation will be scheduled.

Lori Bach, director of the Fayette County Commission on Aging, made her request to the commissioners for replacement of the two failing coolers at her facility. It was noted that the two new coolers could be up to a $30,000 replacement cost. Bach said that milk and produce must be kept at different temperatures, thus the need for two coolers. Bach was asked to come back with a more definite estimate for further consideration, because the estimate she expected Monday did not arrive on time.

Finally, the commissioners are sending the City of Washington a letter regarding its portion of the public defender’s contract they approved recently. The contract that the commissioners approved at their May 20 meeting was the Public Defender Contract, from the Ohio State Office of the Ohio Public Defender, presented by their representative, Chase Carter. The contract is for upcoming public defender services for representation in the courts. The amount of the contract was $74,792 and the city participation amount is 35%, or $26,177.20. The city will review its participation at an upcoming city council meeting.