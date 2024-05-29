Little Caesars set to return soon

Vikram Singh is the new franchise owner of the Washington Court House Caesars Pizza shop, which is set to open in the next couple months at the corner of Court and Hinde streets. Gail Allen | R-H photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Little Caesars pizza shop will be returning to Washington Court House within the next couple months, according to Caesar’s franchise business consultant, Aaron Teakell, from the corporate office.

Vikram Singh has purchased the franchise for this store on the corner of Court and Hinde streets and is currently planning the upgrades and renovations to take place starting in the next couple weeks. Singh is from Waverly and his family entity owns some Subway franchises and a few gas stations in southern Ohio.

The store will soon get a new, upgraded sign above the front door, to match the updated logo on the corporate website, according to Teakell.

Singh said the store will offer the new Crazy Puffs on the menu, as well as the usual Caesars menu items. The hours will be 11 a.m. opening to 10 p.m. closing time, as in the past. They will be looking to hire new employees soon.

“Stay tuned for more information,” Singh said.