Jerusalem church pastor to speak about Israeli conflict at The Gathering Place

Have you been confused by conflicting information coming from different media outlets regarding the conflict in Israel? Are you interested in learning the truth of the matter from someone who was there, who lives, works and serves in Jerusalem?

Firsthand information in regards to the conflict in Israel is coming to The Gathering Place on Friday night, May 31. In a world filled with misinformation and a constant regurgitation of the mainstream media narrative it is vitally important that we get our information from reputable witnesses. Come and hear a firsthand account of the current events unfolding in Israel and why we as Americans should be well-informed of the truth of the matter at hand.

On Friday, May 31, we will be offering deli sandwiches and fellowship starting at 6 p.m. with worship starting at 7 p.m. followed by the firsthand account of current events in Israel presented by Senior Pastor Chad Holland of King of Kings Community Jerusalem.

Please plan now to attend and share this unique opportunity with friends and family.

Child care will be provided.